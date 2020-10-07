French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 7th October

The French Open 2020 is boiling down to the final stretch with the quarter-finals taking place today.

Novak Djokovic is in action against Pablo Carreno Busta, the same match-up that led to the Serbian star being defaulted from the US Open last month.

The No.1 seed will be determined to shake memories of Flushing Meadows out of his head with a confident victory over Carreno Busta who is ranked No.17 seed for the tournament at Roland Garros.

Another enticing clash will see rising star Andrey Rublev take on Stefano Tsitsipas.

On the women’s side of the draw, Sofia Kenin is aiming for the semi-finals during her clash with US compatriot Danielle Collins, while Petra Kvitova is in action against Laura Siegemund.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Laura Siegemund (GER) – 10:00am

Danielle Collins (USA) v Sofia Kenin (4) (USA) – 12:40pm

Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE) – 1:40pm

Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP) – 3:35pm

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.