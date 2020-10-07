Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The French Open 2020 will go ahead this month and we've got all the live TV information about how to watch the iconic tournament live on Eurosport plus times, dates and daily schedules.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
French Open

There were more fireworks at the French Open yesterday as both No.3 seeds Dominic Thiem and Elina Svitolina were shockingly dumped out of the tournament from the men’s and women’s draws respectively.

Advertisement

Thiem – fresh from winning his first Grand Slam at the US Open – is highly fancied on clay and was expected to push Rafael Nadal all the way in the competition, but he lost a five-set thriller to Diego Schwartzman.

The first four sets were all decided by tiebreakers before the No.12 seed Argentine star won the battle of endurance to edge out Thiem.

Svitolina was defeated by unseeded Nadia Podoroska in straight sets to leave the top end of the women’s draw looking severely depleted – a terrific result for neutrals craving drama and unpredictability.

Rafael Nadal made his way through past an impressive Jannick Sinner, but who will join him in the other three semi-final places? We find out today.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER
Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Laura Siegemund (GER) – 10:00am
Danielle Collins (USA) v Sofia Kenin (4) (USA) – 12:40pm
Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE) – 1:40pm
Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP) – 3:35pm

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Wednesday 7th October

Eurosport 1 – 10:55am to 9:15pm

ITV4 – 10:30am to 10pm

Advertisement

For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.

Eurosport will show live coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

Monty Python

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Exclusive Monty Python content for just £5.99!

This Radio Times bookazine features unseen images and cast anecdotes

All about Live French Open Tennis

French Open
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

ATP Finals

Tennis ATP Finals schedule and TV guide

We still believe Why there's more reason than ever before to believe It's C***** H***

Michael Potts
Michael Potts
eastenders linda carter

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Linda back on the booze and Callum clashes with Phil

Ethan Ampadu Sheffield United

What channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news