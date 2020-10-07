How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

There were more fireworks at the French Open yesterday as both No.3 seeds Dominic Thiem and Elina Svitolina were shockingly dumped out of the tournament from the men’s and women’s draws respectively.

Thiem – fresh from winning his first Grand Slam at the US Open – is highly fancied on clay and was expected to push Rafael Nadal all the way in the competition, but he lost a five-set thriller to Diego Schwartzman.

The first four sets were all decided by tiebreakers before the No.12 seed Argentine star won the battle of endurance to edge out Thiem.

Svitolina was defeated by unseeded Nadia Podoroska in straight sets to leave the top end of the women’s draw looking severely depleted – a terrific result for neutrals craving drama and unpredictability.

Rafael Nadal made his way through past an impressive Jannick Sinner, but who will join him in the other three semi-final places? We find out today.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Laura Siegemund (GER) – 10:00am

Danielle Collins (USA) v Sofia Kenin (4) (USA) – 12:40pm

Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE) – 1:40pm

Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP) – 3:35pm

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Wednesday 7th October

Eurosport 1 – 10:55am to 9:15pm

ITV4 – 10:30am to 10pm

