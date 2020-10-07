How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The French Open 2020 will go ahead this month and we've got all the live TV information about how to watch the iconic tournament live on Eurosport plus times, dates and daily schedules.
There were more fireworks at the French Open yesterday as both No.3 seeds Dominic Thiem and Elina Svitolina were shockingly dumped out of the tournament from the men’s and women’s draws respectively.
Thiem – fresh from winning his first Grand Slam at the US Open – is highly fancied on clay and was expected to push Rafael Nadal all the way in the competition, but he lost a five-set thriller to Diego Schwartzman.
The first four sets were all decided by tiebreakers before the No.12 seed Argentine star won the battle of endurance to edge out Thiem.
Svitolina was defeated by unseeded Nadia Podoroska in straight sets to leave the top end of the women’s draw looking severely depleted – a terrific result for neutrals craving drama and unpredictability.
Rafael Nadal made his way through past an impressive Jannick Sinner, but who will join him in the other three semi-final places? We find out today.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the French Open 2020?
The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.
Where is the French Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.
It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.
French Open schedule
Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.
COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER
Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Laura Siegemund (GER) – 10:00am
Danielle Collins (USA) v Sofia Kenin (4) (USA) – 12:40pm
Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE) – 1:40pm
Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP) – 3:35pm
Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.
How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK
Wednesday 7th October
Eurosport 1 – 10:55am to 9:15pm
ITV4 – 10:30am to 10pm
For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.
