Euro 2020 fixtures – Play-off dates, qualifiers, TV channels for Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland games and more

The UEFA Euro 2020 play-offs have arrived with Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland involved in the upcoming fixtures live on TV.

Euro 2020

Imagine telling your 2019 self that we’d be sitting here in October 2020 eagerly anticipating the Euro 2020 play-offs?

Here we are, three months after the finals tournament should have ended, still trying to work out which teams will be competing.

England and Wales are already through the endgame, but the wait goes on for the other home nations and Republic of Ireland, though their fates are to become much clearer very soon.

Scotland face Israel in the play-off semi-finals while Northern Ireland travel to Bosnia & Herzegovina and Republic of Ireland head to Slovakia.

Winners of the games will go into play-off finals, the last hurdle before qualification. To spice up the pot even further, if Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland both win their semi-final showdowns, they will go head to head in a straight duel for a place at Euro 2020. We’re in.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming Euro 2020 fixtures on TV and live stream.

How to watch Euro 2020 play-offs on TV

Scroll down the page for the full fixture list complete with channels.

You can watch Euro 2020 play-off clashes live on Sky Sports across their various channels.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

You can also choose to live stream matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures

Thursday 8th October

Path A
Bulgaria v Hungary (7:45pm) Sky Sports Red Button
Iceland v Romania (7:45pm) Sky Sports Red Button

Path B
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports Premier LeagueNOW TV
Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (7:45pm) Sky Sports FootballNOW TV

Path C
Norway v Serbia (7:45pm) Sky Sports Red Button
Scotland v Israel (7:45pm) Sky Sports Main EventNOW TV

Path D
Georgia v Belarus (5pm) Sky Sports Red Button
North Macedonia v Kosovo (7:45pm) Sky Sports Red Button

Thursday 12th November

Path A
Bulgaria/Hungary v Iceland/Romania (7:45pm)

Path B
Bosnia & Herzegovina/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Path C
Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel (TBC)

Path D
Georgia/Belarus v North Macedonia/Kosovo (5pm)

When is Euro 2020?

The rearranged Euro 2020 tournament has been pushed back all the way to next summer.

Specifically, the provisional dates for the tournament are 11th June 2021 until 11th July 2021.

It may take a while to get here, but when it does, and if there are bustling stadiums of fans once more, it will be more than worth the wait…

Who has qualified for Euro 2020?

A number of teams are already safe and secure at Euro 2020 following the qualifying group stage, ready for the play-off winners to join them:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • England
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • Ukraine
  • Wales

Can’t wait for more football? Check out the complete set of Premier League fixtures and TV details in our handy guide.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

