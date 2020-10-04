French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 4th October

Rafael Nadal is back in action today as he seeks a route through to the second week of the French Open 2020.

The Spanish superstar has made light work of his opponents so far in the tournament, and will hope to record a sweeping victory over unseeded US opponent Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

Dominic Thiem – a genuine contender to dominate Roland Garros once Nadal’s career eventually draws to a close – is also in action today and will hope to fire a signal of intent.

On the women’s side, No.1 seed Simone Halep takes on Iga Swiatek for a place in the second week of the tournament while No.5 seed Kiki Bertens will take to the court against Martina Trevisan.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Simone Halep (ROM) (1) v Iga Swiatek (POL)

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) (2)

Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) (3)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Kiki Bertens (NED) (5)

Alexander Zverev (GER) (6) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) (12)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Nadia Podoroskia (ARG) v Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

