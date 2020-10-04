Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 4th October

French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Sunday 4th October

The French Open is up and running in 2020 and we've got all the info you need including a full schedule, TV times and more.

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
French Open

Rafael Nadal is back in action today as he seeks a route through to the second week of the French Open 2020.

Advertisement

The Spanish superstar has made light work of his opponents so far in the tournament, and will hope to record a sweeping victory over unseeded US opponent Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

Dominic Thiem – a genuine contender to dominate Roland Garros once Nadal’s career eventually draws to a close – is also in action today and will hope to fire a signal of intent.

On the women’s side, No.1 seed Simone Halep takes on Iga Swiatek for a place in the second week of the tournament while No.5 seed Kiki Bertens will take to the court against Martina Trevisan.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Sunday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT
Simone Halep (ROM) (1) v Iga Swiatek (POL)
Sebastian Korda (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) (2)
Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)
Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) (3)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN
Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Kiki Bertens (NED) (5)
Alexander Zverev (GER) (6) v Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) (12)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU
Nadia Podoroskia (ARG) v Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Advertisement

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

An Ultimate Allium Mix for just £20!

Plant Hayloft’s magnificent bulbs now for fantastic results in Spring 21!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Strictly Come Dancing Dave Arch

Strictly Come Dancing confirms Dave Arch’s role in 2020 series

south-park-NFL

South Park characters’ cardboard cutouts pack Denver Broncos home section

UFC 254 Khabib Nurmagomedov

How to watch UFC 254 – live stream and TV channel for Khabib v Gaethje

Emily in Paris

Lauren Morris Emily in Paris is a Netflix rom-com full of French clichés but an entertaining wanderlust watch