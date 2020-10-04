What channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to keep pace with their Merseyside rivals Everton when they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

Advertisement

The Reds have won all three of their opening Premier League fixtures, though their noisy neighbours have won all four so far – the only team in the top flight to do so.

Jurgen Klopp won’t be concerned about the title race just yet in the fledgling stages of the campaign, but he will be keen to build the same sort of killer momentum that has seen them dominate the league in back-to-back seasons.

However, Aston Villa won’t be easily pushed aside following an excellent start to the campaign. Dean Smith has guided his men to seventh place despite only playing – and winning – two games.

Liverpool represent Villa’s biggest test yet, but they are brimming with confidence as they welcome the champions to the Midlands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 4th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Liverpool team news

Aston Villa: TBC

Liverpool: TBC

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Liverpool

Villa have looked much more sturdy than last season already, and have so far managed to cut out the costly errors that plagued them in 2019/20.

Summer signing Ollie Watkins has grafted hard up front without finding the net in the Premier League so far, meaning he will be raring to net against the elite.

Liverpool are without Sadio Mane after he tested positive for COVID-19 but that won’t stop them from being heavy favourites to claim all three points here.

The Reds have already recorded highly-polished wins over Chelsea and Arsenal so far and appear to be the team to beat once again.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.