How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures move into Week 4 with a host of games live on TV in the UK for fans to soak up and ponder.

The Denver Broncos beat the New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday Night Football to kick-start the week of action, but it was a far from perfect evening for Broncos QB Brett Rypien.

He completed 19/31 passes for 242 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and three interceptions, but running back Melvin Gordon carried the team with two TDs and 107 rushing yards to secure the win.

There are still four games to be shown live in their entirety this weekend on this side of the Atlantic including a Sunday Night Football showdown between San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles running into the early hours of Monday.

Not every game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 4

Sunday 4th October

Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns (5pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots (9:15pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Monday 5th October

San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 6th October

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5