What channel is Leeds v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United welcome Manchester City to West Yorkshire on Saturday for a fascinating encounter between two of football’s most enigmatic managers.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a known disciple of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, and the pair are set for a tactical dual at Elland Road this weekend.

Leeds have kicked off their return to the top flight with two wins from their opening three Premier League fixtures.

But City are set to prove a major test for Bielsa’s newly-promoted side as Guardiola eyes another title battle with Liverpool this term.

City head into the clash having played at Burnley in the EFL Cup in midweek, while Leeds have enjoyed a rest since their 1-0 win over Sheffield United last Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man City on TV?

Leeds v Man City will take place on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Man City online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v Man City team news

Leeds: Playmaker Pablo Hernandez remains out, while goalkeeper Kiko Casilla could miss the clash with an Achilles problem.

Robin Koch and captain Liam Cooper are forming a solid partnership in central defence, while Rodrigo could get another run-out in the No 10 role, rather than replacing in-form striker Patrick Bamford.

Man City: New signing Ruben Dias could come straight into the City defence, but Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero, Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus are injured until after the international break.

John Stones could get game time here but is unlikely to dislodge Nathan Ake from the heart of defence.

Our prediction: Leeds v Man City

City were rumbled 5-2 by a tub-thumping Leicester last weekend and will likely come up against the same type of quick-fire attacking tactics against Leeds here.

And new man Dias will be called upon to swiftly deal with Bamford and wingers Jack Harrison and Helder Costa, if Bielsa sticks with the XI that beat Sheffield United last time out.

Leeds will scare City just as they did Liverpool on the first day of the season. But City’s quality should be enough to get behind this rickety Bielsa defence and ensure three points head back to Manchester.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Man City

