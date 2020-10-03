Accessibility Links

French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Saturday 3rd October

The French Open is up and running in 2020 and we've got all the info you need including a full schedule, TV times and more.

French Open 2020

Novak Djokovic is back in the thick of things at the French Open 2020 as he takes on Daniel Elahi Galan in the third round today.

The Serbian star has cruised through the early rounds of the tournament to push himself firmly into contention for the title.

Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas are also in action today as the top-seeded men continue to prove their worth at Roland Garros.

On the women’s side of the draw, No.4 seed Sofia Kenin continues to go along smoothly and will see a really opportunity to claim another Grand Slam with Serena Williams injured and several high profile women out of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT
Daniel Altmaier (GER) v Matteo Berrettini (7) (ITA)
Irini Bara (ROM) v Sofia Kenin (4) (BEL)
Fiona Ferro (FRA) v Patricia Maria Tig (ROM)
Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Daniel Elahi Galan (ECU)

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN
Roberto Bautista Agut (10) (ESP) v Pablo Carreno Busta (17) (ESP)
Aljaz Bedene (SVN) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) (GRE)
Petra Kvitova (7) (CZE) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)
Danielle Collins (USA) v Garbine Muguruza (11) (ESP)

COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU
Kevin Anderson (RSA) v Andrey Rublev (13) (RUS)
Clara Burel (FRA) vs Zhang Shuai (CHN)
Grigor Dimitrov (18) (BUL) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)
Paula Baudosa (ESP) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Check out our how to watch the French Open 2020 guide for further details.

