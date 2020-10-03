How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The French Open continues to boil up as No.2 seed Rafael Nadal made light work of his unseeded opponent to earn a sport in the fourth round.

The King of Clay has dropped just nine games across six sets in his last two matches, proving he’s not only at Roland Garros for a good time as well as a long time.

Diego Schwartzman also made it through, while US Open champion Dominic Thiem made it past No.28 seed Casper Ruud in a straightforward showdown.

On the women’s side, No.1 seed Simone Halep demolished Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided 6-0 6-1 rout, showing she’s in the hunt for glory in Paris.

Elise Mertens is out, but Elina Svitolina has progressed to the weekend slate of matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Daniel Altmaier (GER) v Matteo Berrettini (7) (ITA)

Irini Bara (ROM) v Sofia Kenin (4) (BEL)

Fiona Ferro (FRA) v Patricia Maria Tig (ROM)

Novak Djokovic (1) (SRB) v Daniel Elahi Galan (ECU)

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Saturday 3rd October

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.