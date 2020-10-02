What live football is on TV tonight?

A busy week of Carabao Cup fixtures has subsided, now it’s time for a batch of Premier League fixtures to get us back in the swing of things after a terrific couple of weeks in the top flight.

Advertisement

Goals have flooded the Premier League in recent weeks, with numerous big shocks including Leicester’s eye-catching 5-2 triumph over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men must step up their game against Leeds United who have shown plenty of attacking promise in their play so far this season.

Leicester take on West Ham who toppled Wolves 4-0 in the biggest shock of last weekend, while Manchester United face Tottenham in arguably the showpiece games of the upcoming round.

Every Premier League team is in action on either Saturday or Sunday this weekend due to the upcoming international break.

Elsewhere, we’ve got a few Championship games coming up as early as Friday night.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Friday 2nd October

Selected key matches

Coventry v Bournemouth

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Saturday 3rd October

Norwich v Derby

Competition: Championship

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12:30pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 3pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 5:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 8pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 4th October

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 1

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 12pm

Live coverage: BT Sport 2

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV

Wolves v Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 2pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV

Man Utd v Tottenham

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 4:30pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick off: 7:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Check out Premier League free-to-air games here.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.