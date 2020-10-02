What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
A busy week of Carabao Cup fixtures has subsided, now it’s time for a batch of Premier League fixtures to get us back in the swing of things after a terrific couple of weeks in the top flight.
Goals have flooded the Premier League in recent weeks, with numerous big shocks including Leicester’s eye-catching 5-2 triumph over Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s men must step up their game against Leeds United who have shown plenty of attacking promise in their play so far this season.
Leicester take on West Ham who toppled Wolves 4-0 in the biggest shock of last weekend, while Manchester United face Tottenham in arguably the showpiece games of the upcoming round.
Every Premier League team is in action on either Saturday or Sunday this weekend due to the upcoming international break.
Elsewhere, we’ve got a few Championship games coming up as early as Friday night.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today.
Friday 2nd October
Selected key matches
Coventry v Bournemouth
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 3rd October
Norwich v Derby
Competition: Championship
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12:30pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Everton v Brighton
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 3pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Leeds v Man City
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 5:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 8pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 4th October
Leicester v West Ham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 1
Southampton v West Brom
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 12pm
Live coverage: BT Sport 2
Arsenal v Sheffield United
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Main Event / NOW TV
Wolves v Fulham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 2pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / NOW TV
Man Utd v Tottenham
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 4:30pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick off: 7:15pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
What games are free-to-air?
Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
Check out Premier League free-to-air games here.
