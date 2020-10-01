What channel is Rangers v Galatasaray on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers go into a crunch Europa League shoot-out with Galatasaray hoping to make their recent experience in the tournament count on the night.

Steven Gerrard has enjoyed a terrific record in Europe with Rangers so far, taking a number of big scalps along the way.

He will need to take that of Galatasary if the Gers are to make it to the group stages.

The Turkish giants are less of a threat than they have been in the past after finishing sixth in the Turkish Süper Lig last season.

However, Rangers won’t take them lightly in the clash, knowing that their opponents have a solid pedigree at this level and boast an array of big guns capable of scoring big match-winners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Rangers v Galatasaray game on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Galatasaray on TV?

Rangers v Galatasaray will take place on Thursday 1st October 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Galatasaray will kick off at 7:45pm – the match takes place on the same night as Sarajevo v Celtic and Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa.

What TV channel is Rangers v Galatasaray on?

Unfortunately the game won’t be shown live on TV, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Rangers v Galatasaray online

The game will be exclusively streamed live online via RangersTV.

It will cost a one-off fee of £14.99, regardless of whether you already subscribe to the service.

Rangers v Galatasaray team news

Rangers: Nikola Katic, Joe Aribo and Ryan Jack are all out injured while Kemar Roofe is a doubt but may feature on the bench.

Galatasaray: The Turkish side boast Arda Turan, Younes Belhanda, Sofiane Feghouli and Radamel Falcao among their regular starting XI with Ryan Babel another option in the squad.

Our prediction: Rangers v Galatasaray

This could be one of Rangers’ toughest tests of the season, but the lack of fans should take the sting out of what would have been an apocalyptic atmosphere generated by the away support.

In Alfredo Morelos, they boast the finest player on the pitch, yet to approach his prime, with a penchant for a big goal in the Europa League.

This could go either way, but if Rangers hold firm early on, Morelos could be the man to break a deadlock.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Galatasaray

