What channel is Leicester v West Ham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester will look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season when West Ham come to town for Sunday’s early kick off.

The Foxes have won all three of their Premier League fixtures so far this term and appear to be continuing on from last season’s excellent campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have averaged four goals per game in the top flight so far and head into Sunday’s clash as favourites.

But West Ham are themselves coming into this tie having just thumped Wolves 4-0 to kick-start their Premier League campaign.

And manager David Moyes will hope his men can handle this blistering Foxes attack when the two sides meet at the King Power.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Leicester v West Ham on TV?

Leicester v West Ham will take place on Sunday 4th October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v West Ham will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Aston Villa v Liverpool, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leicester v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Leicester v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leicester v West Ham team news

Leicester: Jamie Vardy is the big injury worry for Leicester, with the striker set to be assessed for a hip issue before Sunday’s early kick off.

Defender Filip Benkovic could be back from a groin injury here, while Jonny Evans and Dennis Praet may return to the side.

West Ham: Moyes has only three injury issues in his squad, with Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Josh Cullen all set to miss this game.

Jarrod Bowen will likely keep his place in the XI after scoring twice last weekend, while Michail Antonio should start up front ahead of Sebastian Haller as usual.

Our prediction: Leicester v West Ham

Leicester terrorised Manchester City last weekend and will hope to steal an early lead against West Ham at home here.

But the Hammers looked comfortable playing five across the back against Wolves and will seek to implement a similar gameplan here, by soaking up pressure and hitting on the break.

If Vardy does indeed miss this game then the Foxes could struggle. But realistically Rodgers has enough in his arsenal to narrowly grab three points.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 West Ham

