What channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday knowing pressure is already on manager Frank Lampard to secure only a second league win of the season.

The Blues have endured a rocky start to their Premier League fixtures this term, with one victory from three outings.

They clawed back a draw at West Brom last weekend after going 3-0 down at the Hawthorns, and were dumped out of the EFL Cup to Tottenham in midweek.

Palace, meanwhile, head to west London in confidant mood after beating Manchester United 3-1 on their last away trip.

The Eagles were undone by Everton last weekend but will look to cause another upset against top-four candidates Chelsea in Saturday’s early kick off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 3rd October 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Man City, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea: Timo Werner suffered cramp at the end of Chelsea’s EFL Cup clash with Spurs but should be fit for Saturday. Christian Pulisic may make his first appearance of the season but will be assessed before the weekend.

Hakim Ziyech is also a possible inclusion, but manager Lampard is without Billy Gilmour, who has a knee injury.

Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp missed Palace’s previous outing with a muscle strain but could return for the weekend.

Boss Roy Hodgson is still without Connor Wickham and Patrick van Aanholt, while James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill and Nathan Ferguson continue to nurse long-term injuries.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea have blown hot and cold already this season but Werner’s first goal for the club in the EFL Cup clash with Spurs will likely give the German confidence.

And the Blues will hope to control the game at Stamford Bridge, with Werner, Tammy Abraham and Kai Havertz all likely to start in the forward positions.

Palace have done well despite their injury set-backs and Wilfried Zaha will once again be Hodgson’s main attacking outlet. So don’t be surprised if the Eagles frustrate their hosts on Saturday.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace

