Carabao Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, quarter-final draw details and more

Carabao Cup fixtures draw to a close tonight for a break until December after four weeks of solid action in the domestic cup competition.

The cup has dominated midweek schedules, with Premier League fixtures taking up permanent residence on weekends only at the moment in 2020/21.

In the five games of the fourth round so far, five Premier League teams have triumphed. Just two Championship teams remain in the final three clashes.

Brentford host Fulham in a west London derby, a grudge rematch of the 2020 Championship play-off final.

Fulham obviously triumphed in that one and now reside in the Premier League while Brentford linger in the second tier of English football.

Elsewhere, Stoke travel to face Aston Villa and the showpiece game of the round – Liverpool v Arsenal – goes ahead at Anfield.

The teams already met on Merseyside on Monday night in the Premier League with Liverpool running out 3-1 winners.

It has been confirmed that every match of the fourth round involving a Premier League team that has not been picked up by Sky Sports will be shown live on CarabaoCup.live for one-off £10 match passes.

Numerous Carabao Cup fixtures will be shown live on Sky Sports throughout the season, hopefully culminating in a packed-out Wembley once again. We hope.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the fixtures, TV games and broadcast information, as well as details of the quarter-final draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch Carabao Cup on TV in UK

You can watch games live on Sky Sports. We’ve included all the details on which games will be shown live below in the full fixture list.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

Live stream Carabao Cup online

You can watch certain matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

CarabaoCup.live will show all games in the fourth round involving a Premier League team for just £10 per match.

How to watch Carabao Cup in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Check out the latest deals to watch football on ESPN+

Carabao Cup fixtures – Fourth Round

The fourth round draw has taken place with teams given a short time to prepare for the next batch of matches:

Thursday 1st October

Brentford v Fulham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Aston Villa v Stoke (7pm) CarabaoCup.live

Liverpool v Arsenal (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The Carabao Cup draw for the fifth round will take place following the conclusion of Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday 1st October.

The game should end at approximately 9:30pm, providing there are no penalties, and the draw will follow on from the final whistle.

You can tune in to watch the draw live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Carabao Cup results

Fourth Round

Tuesday 29th September

Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham win on penalties)

Wednesday 30th September

Newport 1-1 Newcastle (Newcastle win on penalties)

Burnley 0-3 Man City

Brighton 0-3 Man Utd

Everton 4-1 West Ham

