What channel is Sarajevo v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic make a trip to face Sarajevo in the Europa League this week with one eye on a place in the group stages.

The Bhoys scraped past Riga in the last round and will hope for a better display to qualify without drama on Thursday evening.

Neil Lennon will be pleased that his team are finding goals from across the pitch, and will hope his midfield stars can step up once again here.

Sarajevo are currently top of the Bosnian Premier League and defeated Buducnost Podgorica in the last round to set up the Celtic showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sarajevo v Celtic game on TV and online.

When is Sarajevo v Celtic on TV?

Sarajevo v Celtic will take place on Thursday 1st October 2020.

Europa League games return to their usual Thursday night slot following an August onslaught on fixtures throughout the week.

What time is kick-off?

Sarajevo v Celtic will kick off at 7pm – the match takes place on the same night as Rangers v Galatasaray and Tottenham v Maccabi Haifa.

What TV channel is Sarajevo v Celtic on?

Unfortunately the game won’t be shown live on TV, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Sarajevo v Celtic online

The game will be exclusively streamed live online via CelticFC.tv through the Pass to Paradise scheme.

Unfortunately, only Celtic season ticket holders will be able to watch the game. Non-season ticket holders will not be able to buy a match pass to watch the game live.

Sarajevo v Celtic team news

Sarajevo: Amar Rahmanovic is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in their last Europa League clash.

Celtic: James Forrest and Albian Ajeti are both injured and remain out of the picture for this one.

Christopher Jullien is back in the mix for a place in the starting XI.

Our prediction: Sarajevo v Celtic

In the greatest of respects to Sarajevo, if Celtic don’t find a way through here, they don’t deserve a place in the group stages.

Celtic are the overwhelming favourites here and have enough strength in depth to field a strong, fit and fresh XI.

No excuses, they must get the job done. And they should.

Our prediction: Sarajevo 0-2 Celtic

