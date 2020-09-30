What channel is Liverpool v Arsenal Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope for a repeat result from Monday night when they take on Arsenal at Anfield for the second time in four days.

The Reds cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Gunners as Jurgen Klopp outwitted his managerial counterpart Mikel Arteta in a technical battle between the sides.

Both sides are expected to make plenty of changes to their starting XIs in all of their Carabao Cup fixtures with a fixture pile-up on the horizon as European competitions approach on the horizon.

Arsenal will have learned a lot from their trip to Merseyside on Monday, but can they put their research into practice with a reshuffled line-up on Thursday?

Arteta has already lifted two trophies during his short stint as Gunners boss and will be determined for more as soon as he can lay his hands on them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Arsenal on TV?

Liverpool v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 1st October 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Brentford v Fulham on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Liverpool v Arsenal in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Liverpool v Arsenal team news

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore won’t be available for either of the Reds’ games prior to the international break.

Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and new signing Kosta Tsimikas are ruled out for this encounter, though Diogo Jota is expected to be handed a start after finding the net against Arsenal on Monday night.

Arsenal: New goalkeeper Alex Runarsson may be given a chance to shine here, though William Saliba is being sheltered from featuring in the first team for now.

Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah could get the nod here as each stakes their claim for regular action.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal

Neither side is blessed with extraordinary quality at the back beyond their starting defence, and that could make for a tasty encounter here.

The likes of Jota, Takumi Minamino and youngster Curtis Jones will all be keen to thrust their name into the mix for regular first-team action and have each shown flashes of class to suggest they could do just that.

However, Arsenal may be tempted to field a slightly stronger rotated XI than Liverpool, who are likely to rest Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, and that could just about give them the edge.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal

