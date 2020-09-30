French Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Wednesday 30th September

Rafael Nadal returns to the court at the French Open 2020 as he aims to pass through the early rounds of the tournament without drama.

The King of Clay faces unseeded American player Mackenzie McDonald later today once rain clears from Roland Garros.

Play has been delayed this morning, unusually so for the French Open, due to the adverse conditions – a result of the competition being played later in the year than usual.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams has pulled out of the tournament through injury, offering a big chance for No.1 seed Simona Halep and No.3 seed Elina Svitolina who are in action during a busy day for the women’s draw.

Unseeded Coco Gauff returns to the court after a first-round 6-3 6-3 victory over No.9 seed British star Johanna Konta.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full French Open 2020 schedule ahead of today’s play.

French Open 2020 schedule – Wednesday’s Order of Play

Selected courts. Sessions start at 11:30am UK time (due to rain) unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Elina Svitolina (3) (UKR) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Tsvetana Pironkova (BGR) v Serena Williams (6) (USA)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Rafael Nadal (2) (ESP)

Alexander Zverev (6) (GER) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

SUZANNE LENGLEN COURT

Stan Wawrinka (16) (SUI) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Jack Sock (USA) v Dominic Thiem (3) (AUT)

Simona Halep (1) (ROM) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM)

Caroline Garcia (FRA) v Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

SIMONNE MATHIEU COURT

Victoria Azarenka (10) (BLR) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK)

Lorenzo Giustino (ITA) v Diego Schwartzman (12) (ARG)

Benoit Paire (23) (FRA) v Federico Coria (ARG)

Coco Gauff (USA) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

