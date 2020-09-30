How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The French Open continues to provide intrigue with Serena Williams pulling out of the tournament through injury.

The US megastar was due to feature against Tsvetana Pironkova on court today in the second round but cited an achilles injury when withdrawing from the competition.

News of Williams’ withdrawal follows in the wake of controversy over cold temperatures and sub-par tennis balls in the opening days of the first week.

Back on court, defending champion Novak Djokovic sailed beyond Mikael Ymer in a 6-0 6-2 6-3 victory yesterday as he seeks to put pressure on Rafael Nadal – who plays today.

Highly-rated prospects Matteo Berrettini and Andrey Rublev made it through safely to the next round, though the latter was forced to strike back from two sets down to win an epic five-setter against Sam Querrey.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 11:30am UK time (due to rain) unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Elina Svitolina (3) (UKR) v Renata Zarazua (MEX)

Tsvetana Pironkova (BGR) v Serena Williams (6) (USA)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) v Rafael Nadal (2) (ESP)

Alexander Zverev (6) (GER) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Wednesday 30th September

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

Eurosport 2 – 9:55am to 2pm / 4:45pm to 8:30pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.