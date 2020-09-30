What channel is Brighton v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United travel to face Brighton in the Carabao Cup this week, an effective rematch of a pulsating Premier League affair between the sides at the weekend.

United stole a 3-2 victory over the Seagulls with a penalty strike 10 minutes into added time at the end of the game.

The final whistle had already blown, but VAR ruled that Neal Maupay had handled the ball just prior to the end of the match. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and the rest is history.

Brighton may well be pleased that the fourth round of Carabao Cup fixtures has provided them with a shot at revenge.

Boss Graham Potter’s team-talk is already written, and he will expect his players to put up a strong challenge against a United side that could be reshuffled from the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Man Utd on TV?

Brighton v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Brighton v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Man Utd online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Brighton v Man Utd in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Brighton v Man Utd team news

Brighton: The quick turnaround could see Brighton make a few changes, while absences could also dictate the starting XI.

Yves Bissouma is about to complete his three-match suspension but misses out here, while Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone and Christian Walton remain out.

Man Utd: Only long-term absentees Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones miss out for United.

Dean Henderson will get another chance between the sticks, while new signing Donny van de Beek is expected to marshal the midfield alongside Fred and Scott McTominay.

Our prediction: Brighton v Man Utd

Expect a very different game to the one you saw on Saturday.

United’s rapid frontline will be given a night off to recharge, with some more robust midfielders coming in to solidify the core of the side.

Solskjaer will hope to see a defensive improvement here and will be happy to scrape through with an unglamorous victory.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Man Utd

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.