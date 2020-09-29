What channel is Newport v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newport County host Premier League side Newcastle in one of the biggest mismatches of the fourth round of Carabao Cup fixtures this week.

Advertisement

League Two outfit Newport have enjoyed a terrific start to their campaign as they sit third in the table, undefeated in three.

On top of that, Newport have so far defeated Championship sides Swansea and Watford among their three cup victories, and will hope to add another major scalp this week.

Newcastle are fresh from a controversial draw against Tottenham at the weekend after Callum Wilson’s late penalty strike.

The Magpies romped to a 7-0 victory over Morecambe in the last round and will be aiming to bear similar fruit in this showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newport v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Newport v Newcastle on TV?

Newport v Newcastle will take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newport v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Newport v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newport v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Watch Newport v Newcastle in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Newport v Newcastle team news

Newport: The Welsh side have no fresh injury concerns and will be keen to field their strongest possible XI in a bid to upset the odds.

County are likely to deploy a three-man defence with wing-backs and two strikers including Tristan Abrahams who has scored three in his last two outings.

Newcastle: Steve Bruce will be keen to shuffle his squad to avoid early-season fatigue, but a seven-strong injury list is already providing headaches.

Matt Ritchie is set for a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder issue, while Ryan Fraser and Allan Saint-Maximin are both doubtful to return for this one.

Our prediction: Newport v Newcastle

Newport haven’t conceded more than a single goal in any of their eight games this season across all competitions, and could prove stubborn for Newcastle to shift here.

They restricted Watford to just three shots – with only one on target – last week and will hope to suffocate Newcastle in a similar fashion.

Bruce is likely to give some of his fringe players a chance including Jacob Murphy, who starred against Morecambe, but will still expect a commanding win regardless of Newport’s confidence going into this one.

Our prediction: Newport 0-2 Newcastle

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.