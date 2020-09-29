How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

We’re off and running in the French Open with plenty of action to ponder over already.

Cold temperatures and sub-par tennis balls have been the talk of the opening few days with top players complaining about both with equal disdain.

On the court, Rafael Nadal – the King of Clay – has started his assault on the tournament with a remarkable 13th French Open title in his sights.

The big shock of the day came as No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev crashed out to unseeded Marton Fucsovics.

No.3 seed and US Open champion Dominic Thiem didn’t make the same mistake, however. He cruised beyond his opponent as he seeks to challenge Nadal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.

When is the French Open 2020?

The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.

Where is the French Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.

It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.

French Open schedule

Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.

PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT

Mayar Sherif (EGY) v Karolina Pliskova (2) (CZE)

Laura Siegemund (GER) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Novak Djokovic (1) (SER) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Denis Shapovalov (9) (CAN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.

How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK

Tuesday 29th September

Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm

Eurosport 2 – 9:55am to 2pm / 3:45pm to 8:30pm

ITV4 – 10am to 9pm

For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.