How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The French Open 2020 will go ahead this month and we've got all the live TV information about how to watch the iconic tournament live on Eurosport plus times, dates and daily schedules.
We’re off and running in the French Open with plenty of action to ponder over already.
Cold temperatures and sub-par tennis balls have been the talk of the opening few days with top players complaining about both with equal disdain.
On the court, Rafael Nadal – the King of Clay – has started his assault on the tournament with a remarkable 13th French Open title in his sights.
The big shock of the day came as No.4 seed Daniil Medvedev crashed out to unseeded Marton Fucsovics.
No.3 seed and US Open champion Dominic Thiem didn’t make the same mistake, however. He cruised beyond his opponent as he seeks to challenge Nadal.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the French Open 2020?
The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.
Where is the French Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.
It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.
French Open schedule
Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.
PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT
Mayar Sherif (EGY) v Karolina Pliskova (2) (CZE)
Laura Siegemund (GER) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)
Novak Djokovic (1) (SER) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
Denis Shapovalov (9) (CAN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.
How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK
Tuesday 29th September
Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm
Eurosport 2 – 9:55am to 2pm / 3:45pm to 8:30pm
ITV4 – 10am to 9pm
For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.