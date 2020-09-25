What channel is West Ham v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham host Wolves in this weekend’s action-packed round of Premier League fixtures hoping to finally get their season off the mark.

The Hammers have failed to record a point in their opening two matches against Newcastle and Arsenal, and have a stack of tough fixtures coming up.

Boss David Moyes will be determined for his men to build on a midweek 5-1 thrashing of League One side Hull in the Carabao Cup.

On the other hand, Wolves have caught plenty of attention in their opening gambits.

They defeated Sheffield United with ease in their opener and showed plenty of promise, despite falling to a defeat, against Manchester City last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Wolves on TV?

West Ham v Wolves will take place on Sunday 27th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Newcastle at 2pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Wolves team news

West Ham: Issa Diop, Josh Cullen and manager Moyes have all tested positive for coronavirus this week and will not be allowed inside the stadium.

Mark Noble is back and ready to start, while Sebastian Haller is pushing for a start after impressive showings in the Carabao Cup, though Michail Antonio has performed terrifically well since going behind closed doors.

Wolves: Wolves’ full-back roulette continues this week. New signing Nelson Semedo could be thrown straight into the action at right-back, though Marcal picked up a knock against City and is likely to be replaced by Ruben Vinagre at left-back.

Semedo’s presence would be enough to nudge Adama Traore further up the field into the front three, meaning Pedro Neto could miss out with Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez in fine form.

Our prediction: West Ham v Wolves

West Ham are in a bit of a pickle right now given the status of their boss.

Moyes’ absence from the training ground this week is far from ideal, while Diop’s absence means there’s a potential hole at the back.

Wolves have looked assured and comfortable for large spells of their opening games and should be able to finish off the Hammers without too much exertion this Sunday.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-2 Wolves

