UFC 253 fight card – full list of confirmed fights including Adesanya v Costa
The full UFC 253 card and confirmed schedule as Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa face each other in the Octagon.
The UFC 253 fight card packs a punch with Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa leading the show in the main event.
Middleweight champion Adesanya will hope for another big defence of his title when he goes up against Brazilian star Costa.
Both fighters are coming off the back of victories over Yoel Romero in recent months and are sure to provide fireworks despite the lack of a crowd in the arena.
They are backed up on the night with a stack of solid fighters and the fight card boasts a big title showdown between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.
The pair will battle it out for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight belt, the first time a new king will be crowned since Jon Jones claimed the belt in 2011.
Check out the full UFC 253 fight card below.
In the UK? Watch UFC 253 on BT Sport
In the US? Watch UFC 253 on ESPN+
UFC 253 card
Main card (from 3am UK time – Sunday 27th September)
- Israel Adesanya (c) v Paulo Costa – Middleweight
- Dominick Reyes v Jan Błachowicz – Light Heavyweight
- Kai Kara-France v Brandon Royval – Flyweight
- Ketlen Vieira v Sijara Eubanks – Women’s Bantamweight
- Hakeem Dawodu v Zubaira Tukhugov – Featherweight
Preliminary Card (from 1am UK time – Sunday 27th September)
- Brad Riddell v Alex da Silva – Lightweight
- Diego Sanchez v Jake Matthews – Welterweight
- Shane Young v Ľudovít Klein – Featherweight
- William Knight v Aleksa Camur – Light Heavyweight
Early Preliminary Card (from 00:01am UK time – Sunday 27th September)
- Juan Espino v Jeff Hughes – Heavyweight
- Khadis Ibragimov v Danilo Marques – Light Heavyweight
