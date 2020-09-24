The UFC 253 fight card packs a punch with Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa leading the show in the main event.

Middleweight champion Adesanya will hope for another big defence of his title when he goes up against Brazilian star Costa.

Both fighters are coming off the back of victories over Yoel Romero in recent months and are sure to provide fireworks despite the lack of a crowd in the arena.

They are backed up on the night with a stack of solid fighters and the fight card boasts a big title showdown between Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz.

The pair will battle it out for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight belt, the first time a new king will be crowned since Jon Jones claimed the belt in 2011.

Check out the full UFC 253 fight card below.

In the UK? Watch UFC 253 on BT Sport

In the US? Watch UFC 253 on ESPN+

UFC 253 card

Main card (from 3am UK time – Sunday 27th September)

Israel Adesanya (c) v Paulo Costa – Middleweight

Dominick Reyes v Jan Błachowicz – Light Heavyweight

Kai Kara-France v Brandon Royval – Flyweight

Ketlen Vieira v Sijara Eubanks – Women’s Bantamweight

Hakeem Dawodu v Zubaira Tukhugov – Featherweight

Preliminary Card (from 1am UK time – Sunday 27th September)

Brad Riddell v Alex da Silva – Lightweight

Diego Sanchez v Jake Matthews – Welterweight

Shane Young v Ľudovít Klein – Featherweight

William Knight v Aleksa Camur – Light Heavyweight

Early Preliminary Card (from 00:01am UK time – Sunday 27th September)

Juan Espino v Jeff Hughes – Heavyweight

Khadis Ibragimov v Danilo Marques – Light Heavyweight

