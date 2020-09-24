What channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope to blow Newcastle away on Sunday just as they did in the 5-2 win over Southampton last weekend.

Spirits at high at Spurs following the devastating performances of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at St Mary’s, while Gareth Bale’s return has further lifted the mood.

Boss Jose Mourinho knows there are some tricky Premier League fixtures ahead, and so taking three points from Newcastle here is a must.

The Toon came crashing down to earth last weekend following a strong start to the season and summer transfer window, when they were outplayed 3-0 by Brighton.

And manager Steve Bruce will be demanding a reaction from his players on Sunday, but would gladly take a draw from this trip to London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Newcastle on TV?

Tottenham v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 27th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Sheffield United v Leeds, which precedes this match at 12pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Newcastle team news

Tottenham: Bale is still some weeks off recovering from injury, so Mourinho is unlikely to change his attacking options after last week’s goal-fest on the south coast, although Dele Alli could come back into the fold.

Sergio Reguilon may make his debut if he recovers from a sprained ankle in time, while young defender Japhet Tanganga has a thigh problem.

Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin should be fit from a twisted ankle to start here, while Jamal Lewis suffered a black eye in the defeat to Brighton.

Dwight Gayle is definitely out, as is Matthew Longstaff, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka. Ryan Fraser may come in to start on Sunday.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Newcastle

Tottenham were rampant against Southampton last time out and have had the week to rest, while Newcastle played at Morecambe in the EFL Cup in midweek.

It’s hard to see how Newcastle sustain the pressure on Spurs for 90 minutes and keep the likes of Son and Kane at bay.

The Magpies may grab a goal though striker Callum Wilson but defensively they look susceptible to Spurs’ quick-fire attack.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Newcastle

