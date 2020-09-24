What channel is Lincoln v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

As far as Carabao Cup fixtures go, they don’t get a whole lot more fascinating than Lincoln City’s date with Liverpool at the LNER Stadium this week.

The League One outfit have started the 2020/21 season in terrific form and will hope to cause one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when the Premier League champions roll into town.

Liverpool have kick-started their defence in solid fashion but Jurgen Klopp is set to rotate his squad for the cup clash.

New signing Diogo Jota is primed and ready to feature as he seeks to carve out a place for himself in the established front three.

Klopp will demand a professional display, but given Lincoln’s exciting form across all competitions so far this season, we may be in for a cracker.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lincoln v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Lincoln v Liverpool on TV?

Lincoln v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Lincoln v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Man City v Bournemouth on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Lincoln v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Lincoln v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Lincoln v Liverpool team news

Lincoln: Michael Appleton has no injury concerns going into this one and is likely to name the same XI that beat MK Dons at the weekend.

Liverpool: The Reds have several injuries to fringe players who would have been likely to start here.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri and Joel Matip are out, so too is Jordan Henderson. Expect a much-rotated young squad here, plus a first start for Jota.

Our prediction: Lincoln v Liverpool

Lincoln have won all five of their competitive games this season and currently sit second in League One.

The Imps will name a strong XI that cannot be underestimated when they come up against Liverpool’s youngsters.

However, the Reds’ kids have a point to prove early in the season. Jurgen Klopp hasn’t invested in too many new signings this summer, meaning squad place are very much up for grabs. They’ll be keen to impress.

Our prediction: Lincoln 0-2 Liverpool

