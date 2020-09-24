What channel is Burnley v Southampton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Burnley will aim to secure their first Premier League points of the season when Southampton arrive at Turf Moor on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

The Clarets lost their opening league fixture 4-2 to Leicester last weekend.

Manager Sean Dyche knows he needs to take advantage of a relatively gentle start to their Premier League fixtures and get points on the board soon.

Saints, who come into this clash having lost their opening two rounds of the Premier League campaign, are also desperate for points.

Yet Southampton haven’t beaten Burnley away since a 3-2 result back in October 2007.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Southampton on TV?

Burnley v Southampton will take place on Saturday 26th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Brighton v Man Utd at 12:30pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Burnley v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burnley v Southampton team news

Burnley: Jack Cork and Ben Mee aren’t expected to be back from injury until mid-October, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson suffered a knee injury earlier this month and is still sidelined.

Dyche will hope to have Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes fit for Saturday, while Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez should both start up front.

Southampton: Summer signing Mohammed Salisu is still yet to play for Saints but could get game time this weekend.

Nathan Redmond is out, while Shane Long may be favoured up front after starting back-to-back Premier League games on the bench.

Our prediction: Burnley v Southampton

Burnley worked wonders despite injuries during the summer to pick up plenty of league points. And manager Dyche will certainly see Saturday night’s game as a chance to get up and running for 2020/21.

The Clarets’ firepower of Wood and Rodriguez should concern Saints, who were picked apart by Tottenham last time out.

Southampton may even struggle to get on the scoresheet at Turf Moor and Burnley are likely secure the win.

Our prediction: Burnley 2-0 Southampton

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.