What channel is Leicester v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester and Arsenal go head to head in one of the most glamorous Carabao Cup fixtures of the second round tonight.

Advertisement

The Foxes have levelled out as an established top-half team since their dramatic title win in 2015/16 but will hope to mark this new era with silverware.

Boss Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with his team’s goal-laden start to the season but will demand consistency throughout the length of the campaign.

Arsenal have also started the term in good nick despite a mounting pile of injuries, particularly at the back.

Mikel Arteta has already lifted the FA Cup and Community Shield at Wembley, now he will be keen to complete the set of Wembley showpiece games with a Carabao Cup trophy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Arsenal on TV?

Leicester v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 23rd September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Lincoln v Liverpool on Thursday evening.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Leicester v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately the game won’t be shown live on TV this evening, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Leicester v Arsenal online

You can watch the match live on CarabaoCup.live, a brand new service designed to help fans watch games from the competition while crowds remain absent from stadiums.

Every Carabao Cup fixture containing at least one Premier League team will be available to watch on the service for a fee of £10 per game.

Leicester v Arsenal team news

Leicester: Jonny Evans is suspended and will miss the game, meaning Wes Morgan could start here as well as Christian Fuchs.

James Maddison could make his first start of the season here as he returns from injury.

Arsenal: The Gunners are without four centre-backs and two full-backs for this one, meaning a makeshift defence is inevitable.

David Luiz returned at the weekend, while William Saliba could start here.Expect Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe to get the nod.

Our prediction: Leicester v Arsenal

Two heavily-rotated teams are expected for this one, meaning we probably can’t read too much into current form.

Arsenal’s domestic cup form over the past decade or so has been strong despite off-field and Premier League troubles, so they will be keen to continue that legacy.

However, Jamie Vardy will hope to start this one, even if the rest of the XI is rotated, and will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing a ragged backline.

Our prediction: Leicester 1-0 Arsenal

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.