What live football is on TV tonight?

Another week, another fresh dollop of drama in the Carabao Cup.

Teams are racing through their Carabao Cup fixtures at record pace with the third round in progress and the fourth coming up next week.

Several upsets were staged in the opening rounds as teams grapple with fitness and squad rotation in the early stages of 2020/21.

Leicester City take on Arsenal in the most enticing match of the evening, but we love the cups for the mis-matches, for the chance to watch lower-league sides go full ‘David’ against the Goliaths of the Premier League.

To that end, we’re pointing you in the direction of Fleetwood Town against Everton, Barnsley against Chelsea and Morecambe against Newcastle.

All of the games will be shown live in some shape or form, and we’ve got all the details below.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.

Wednesday 23rd September

Selected key matches

Preston v Brighton

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Millwall v Burnley

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Leicester v Arsenal

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Morecambe v Newcastle

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Chelsea v Barnsley

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.

Check out Premier League free-to-air games here.

