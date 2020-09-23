What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Another week, another fresh dollop of drama in the Carabao Cup.
Teams are racing through their Carabao Cup fixtures at record pace with the third round in progress and the fourth coming up next week.
Several upsets were staged in the opening rounds as teams grapple with fitness and squad rotation in the early stages of 2020/21.
Leicester City take on Arsenal in the most enticing match of the evening, but we love the cups for the mis-matches, for the chance to watch lower-league sides go full ‘David’ against the Goliaths of the Premier League.
To that end, we’re pointing you in the direction of Fleetwood Town against Everton, Barnsley against Chelsea and Morecambe against Newcastle.
All of the games will be shown live in some shape or form, and we’ve got all the details below.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV this week.
Wednesday 23rd September
Selected key matches
Preston v Brighton
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7pm
Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7pm
Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live
Millwall v Burnley
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7pm
Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live
Leicester v Arsenal
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live
Morecambe v Newcastle
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live
Chelsea v Barnsley
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live
Fleetwood v Everton
Competition: Carabao Cup
Kick off: 7:45pm
Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
What games are free-to-air?
Unfortunately, none of the games are available to watch on free-to-air TV.
Keep checking out our regularly updated guides for the latest information on games and how to watch them.
