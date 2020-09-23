Fantasy Premier League tips | GW3 transfers, Gareth Bale FPL price, Lamptey injury update

Welcome to your brand new hub of Fantasy Premier League tips as the season approaches Gameweek 3 with a host of intriguing match-ups set to throw managers plenty more curveballs as the season settles into a rhythm.

Keep checking back to this page for regular updates on the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

We’ll be keeping track on the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, transfer tips and popular signings, giving you the best shot to impress each week.

The opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of food for thought with raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on.

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of GW3.

Fantasy Premier League tips – GW3

Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – £8.5m

Hardly an obscure tip, but Raul Jimenez’s ownership of 21 per cent still doesn’t feel high enough.

He is a proven points machine, capable of goals and assists with frightening consistency. The Mexican is part of an improved Wolves team with outstanding fixtures coming up. Lump on.

Lucas Digne (Everton) – £6.1m

Premium-cost defenders are a contentious source of debate, but some are very much worth the price tag,

Lucas Digne is playing for a much-improved Everton side and continues to take set-pieces – with near-deadly accuracy – meaning he should be in line for a solid goal and assist return with favourable fixtures coming up.

Phil Foden (Man City) – £6.5m

City aren’t exactly short of attacking options, but they’re not blessed with many better than youngster Foden.

At £6.5m, you’ve got easy access to City’s inevitable goal rush this season. Without Sergio Aguero leading the line, Raheem Sterling is likely to switch and swap with Gabriel Jesus, meaning Foden should get more than enough game time at a true bargain price.

Tariq Lamptey injury update

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey is running riot so far in 2020/21.

The former Chelsea youngster has been in electric form, and a superb display against Newcastle captured the attention of FPL fans across the globe.

He ran the show, picked up an assist, could have scored, but was cruelly denied clean sheet points when a slight injury knock forced him off the field after 58 minutes, two minutes short of banking the points.

Lamptey’s current injury status is rated as 75 per cent with the yellow caution logo undoubtedly putting off plenty of punters.

Boss Graham Potter spoke after the game, saying: “He just took a few knocks, he was feeling tightness in his groin area.

“We were thinking about it at half-time but he said he was OK, so it was more just to protect him a little bit and to change tactically.”

That’s pretty reassuring to me. So much so that I’ve put him into my team ahead of GW3 to beat the inevitable price rises in weeks to come.

Gareth Bale FPL price

As if Fantasy Premier League needs another premium-cost midfielder.

Gareth Bale has been added to the FPL system for your perusal with a tempting – but caveated – price of £9.5m.

Anything below £10.0m was going to be enough to cause a conversation on the matter. Anything above would be drifting too close to tried-and-tested Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, even Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane levels.

During his final two seasons in the Premier League before departing for Real Madrid, Bale racked up 195 and 249 points respectively.

During 2011/12, he recorded 10 goals and 14 assists before going on to score 21 goals and set up nine in 2012/13 before his transfer.

At those numbers, £9.5m would be the biggest no-brainer in FPL. He would be essential. However, Bale is arriving with a severe lack of match sharpness, age working against him, and will be forced to share points with Son Heung Min and Harry Kane – both of whom could outscore him this time around.

Son scored four at the weekend, he’s match fit, and he’s £0.5m cheaper. Looking beyond Spurs, Christian Pulisic is just £8.4m due to his current injury status, but is primed to explode this season.

A full-speed Bale could easily be worth the price tag, but it may be some time before the Welshman returns to top-tier production levels, if at all.

That makes him an unnecessary risk for now. Of course, if he starts scoring from the off, by all means go for him, but right now, it’s time to stay patient and avoid.

FPL price changes

Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has proven to be the top £4.0m bargain defender this season so far, but he’s now up to £4.1m after back-to-back points hauls.

Team-mates Wilfried Zaha is also up £0.1m to £7.1m, while Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are up to £12.1m and £11.6m respectively.

A whole batch of players have seen their value drop this week including Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz. Both players sit at £8.4m and will both explode into life at some point this season, it’s just a waiting game.

New Liverpool signing Diogo Jota has slid down two notches to £6.3m with many worried about his game time with the Reds.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of GW3. Updated: Wednesday 23rd September

IN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 698,586 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 630,682 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 586,650 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 484,070 Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – 466,676

OUT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 588,034 Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – 422,148 Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 314,080 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 256,427 John Egan (Sheffield United) – 239,528

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the likes.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Those people are fools.

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star.

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it. Keep it. Be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

