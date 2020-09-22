Premier League 2020/2021 fixtures | Full schedule, TV channels, kick-off times, free-to-air games info

Premier League fixtures provided more goals at the weekend than any other week of matches since the league was reduced to 20 teams in 1993.

A stunning goal haul of 44 goals flew in between Saturday lunchtime and Monday night, with Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time strike for Man City against Wolves confirming the weekend’s legendary status.

Everton started the goal glut with a 5-2 mauling of West Brom 5-2 at Goodison Park before Leeds and Fulham put on a 4-3 thriller at Elland Road in a game that was not a fine advertisement for Premier League defending.

Tottenham beat Southampton 5-2 before Leicester wrapped up Sunday’s games with a 4-2 thrashing of Burnley live on BBC.

Monday Night Football saw Aston Villa get off to a great start with a narrow 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Villa Park before Manchester City beat a strong Wolves outfit 3-1, though the scoreline didn’t truly reflect the flow of the game as Nuno Espirito Santo’s men looked assured throughout.

Some Premier League teams will take a brief pause as Carabao Cup fixtures go ahead during midweek, though many of the big boys will enter the tournament against lower-league opposition before their next top flight game.

It’s almost time for a scan of our hottest Fantasy Premier League tips as managers grapple with a mad round of fixtures and how to make the most of GW3.

Every Premier League fixture in September will be shown live with broadcasters Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC to share the spoils.

The downside? Prepare yourself for fewer Premier League free-to-air games, although we could be in for several across the course of the season.

Teams will be rocking fresh looks with a host of new Premier League kits in 2020/21 but will hope their performances will capture the most attention – for the right reasons.

The initial 2020/21 Premier League schedule have been released and we’ve got the full fixture list below including all the TV details you could possibly need to watch all the action. Scroll down for the full Premier League fixtures list.

What Premier League fixtures are on today?

We’ve got a full 10 fixtures coming up this weekend in the Premier League and they’re all live on TV in some shape or form.

For the full list of games coming up, scroll to our Premier League fixture list further down the page.

For now, here’s every Premier League game live on TV this weekend in UK time:

Saturday 26th September

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm) BT Sport 1

Crystal Palace v Everton (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

West Brom v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Burnley v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 27th September

Sheffield United v Leeds (12pm) BT Sport 1

Tottenham v Newcastle (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man City v Leicester (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

West Ham v Wolves (7pm) BT Sport 1

Monday 28th September

Fulham v Aston Villa (6pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Arsenal (8:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

How to watch every Premier League match

We’ve rounded up the full list of broadcasters confirmed to be showing Premier League fixtures during 2020/21. We will add to this list if games are shared out further.

Sky Sports remains the home of Premier League football with 140 games to be shown live on their platforms across the span of the season, plus an additional six games in September.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

NOW TV is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. They offer every Sky Sports channel via one-off fees – either as a day pass (£9.99) or month pass (£33.99).

Catch Premier League games live on NOW TV for just £25 per month with this great deal

The service can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and games consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

BT Sport boast 58 live games in 2020/21 – plus an additional three in September – and will typically show their games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, while they will also show a full week of matches at some point during the campaign.

You can sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast two rounds of fixtures in December – including the Boxing Day games – plus one additional game in September.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

How many Premier League games are free to air?

BBC aired four Premier League games for the first time in history last season, drawing in record numbers of viewers.

They were not initially handed any games as part of the TV details announcement – a blow for fans hoping to catch the action on free-to-air channels – but that changed days before the season.

Clubs have reversed their decision to block non-TV games from being broadcast. Sky Sports and BT Sport have been given extra fixtures, while BBC were handed one game in September and could be given more if clubs continue to support the push to make games available to all.

On the Pick TV front, Sky Sports made several games available on their free-to-air channel, a firm fan favourite during lockdown, but so far there are no firm announcements to make games free to air in 2020/21.

Keep checking out this page for the latest updates, and we’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of Premier League football on free-to-air TV, if available.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures

All UK time.

Saturday 3rd October

Arsenal v Sheffield United (3pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Everton v Brighton (3pm)

Leeds v Man City (3pm)

Leicester v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Tottenham (3pm)

Newcastle v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v West Brom (3pm)

Wolves v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 17th October

Chelsea v Southampton (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (3pm)

Everton v Liverpool (3pm)

Leeds v Wolves (3pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

Man City v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Man Utd (3pm)

Sheffield United v Fulham (3pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (3pm)

West Brom v Burnley (3pm)

Saturday 24th October

Arsenal v Leicester (3pm)

Aston Villa v Leeds (3pm)

Brighton v West Brom (3pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (3pm)

Fulham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Liverpool v Sheffield United (3pm)

Man Utd v Chelsea (3pm)

Southampton v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Man City (3pm)

Wolves v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 31st October

Aston Villa v Southampton (3pm)

Burnley v Chelsea (3pm)

Fulham v West Brom (3pm)

Leeds v Leicester (3pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (3pm)

Man Utd v Arsenal (3pm)

Newcastle v Everton (3pm)

Sheffield United v Man City (3pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 7th November

Arsenal v Aston Villa (3pm)

Brighton v Burnley (3pm)

Chelsea v Sheffield United (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Leeds (3pm)

Everton v Man Utd (3pm)

Leicester v Wolves (3pm)

Man City v Liverpool (3pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3pm)

West Brom v Tottenham (3pm)

West Ham v Fulham (3pm)

Saturday 21st November

Aston Villa v Brighton (3pm)

Burnley v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Fulham v Everton (3pm)

Leeds v Arsenal (3pm)

Liverpool v Leicester (3pm)

Man Utd v West Brom (3pm)

Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Sheffield United v West Ham (3pm)

Tottenham v Man City (3pm)

Wolves v Southampton (3pm)

Saturday 28th November

Arsenal v Wolves (3pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (3pm)

Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm)

Everton v Leeds (3pm)

Leicester v Fulham (3pm)

Man City v Burnley (3pm)

Southampton v Man Utd (3pm)

West Brom v Sheffield United (3pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Saturday 5th December

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Everton

Chelsea v Leeds

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Fulham

Sheffield United v Leicester

Tottenham v Arsenal

West Brom v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Man Utd

Saturday 12th December

Arsenal v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Everton v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Leeds v West Ham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v Man City

Newcastle v West Brom

Southampton v Sheffield United

Wolves v Aston Villa

Tuesday 15th December

Arsenal v Southampton

Aston Villa v Burnley

Fulham v Brighton

Leeds v Newcastle

Leicester v Everton

Sheffield United v Man Utd

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Chelsea

Wednesday 16th December

Liverpool v Tottenham

Man City v West Brom

Saturday 19th December

Brighton v Sheffield United

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Everton v Arsenal

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Fulham

Southampton v Man City

Tottenham v Leicester

West Brom v Aston Villa

Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day

Arsenal v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Southampton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Man Utd

Liverpool v West Brom

Man City v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Everton

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Tottenham

Monday 28th December

Brighton v Arsenal

Burnley v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Leicester

Everton v Man City

Man Utd v Wolves

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v West Ham

Tottenham v Fulham

West Brom v Leeds

Saturday 2nd January

Brighton v Wolves

Burnley v Fulham

Chelsea v Man City

Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

Everton v West Ham

Man Utd v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Liverpool

Tottenham v Leeds

West Brom v Arsenal

Tuesday 12th January

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Tottenham

Fulham v Man Utd

Leeds v Southampton

Leicester v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Newcastle

West Ham v West Brom

Wolves v Everton

Wednesday 13th January

Liverpool v Burnley

Man City v Brighton

Saturday 16th January

Arsenal v Newcastle

Aston Villa v Everton

Fulham v Chelsea

Leeds v Brighton

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Man Utd

Man City v Crystal Palace

Sheffield United v Tottenham

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v West Brom

Tuesday 26th January

Brighton v Fulham

Burnley v Aston Villa

Everton v Leicester

Man Utd v Sheffield United

West Brom v Man City

Wednesday 27th January

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Newcastle v Leeds

Southampton v Arsenal

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday 30th January

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brighton v Tottenham

Chelsea v Burnley

Crystal Palace v Wolves

Everton v Newcastle

Leicester v Leeds

Man City v Sheffield United

Southampton v Aston Villa

West Brom v Fulham

West Ham v Liverpool

Tuesday 2nd February

Aston Villa v West Ham

Burnley v Man City

Fulham v Leicester

Leeds v Everton

Man Utd v Southampton

Sheffield United v West Brom

Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 3rd February

Liverpool v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Tottenham v Chelsea

Saturday 6th February

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Fulham v West Ham

Leeds v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Man City

Man Utd v Everton

Newcastle v Southampton

Sheffield United v Chelsea

Tottenham v West Brom

Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 13th February

Arsenal v Leeds

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Everton v Fulham

Leicester v Liverpool

Man City v Tottenham

Southampton v Wolves

West Brom v Man Utd

West Ham v Sheffield United

Saturday 20th February

Arsenal v Man City

Aston Villa v Leicester

Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

Liverpool v Everton

Man Utd v Newcastle

Southampton v Chelsea

West Ham v Tottenham

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 27th February

Chelsea v Man Utd

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Everton v Southampton

Leeds v Aston Villa

Leicester v Arsenal

Man City v West Ham

Newcastle v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

Tottenham v Burnley

West Brom v Brighton

Saturday 6th March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle

West Ham v Leeds

Saturday 13th March

Arsenal v Tottenham

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds v Chelsea

Leicester v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20th March

Brighton v Newcastle

Burnley v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Tottenham v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3rd April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Sheffield United

Leicester v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle v Tottenham

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10th April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Tottenham v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester

Saturday 17th April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Tottenham

Leeds v Liverpool

Leicester v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24th April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Tottenham

Leeds v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1st May

Brighton v Leeds

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester

Tottenham v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8th May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds v Tottenham

Leicester v Newcastle

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11th May

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Leeds

Everton v Sheffield United

Man Utd v Leicester

West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12th May

Chelsea v Arsenal

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Newcastle v Man City

Southampton v Fulham

Tottenham v Wolves

Saturday 15th May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds

Tottenham v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Saturday 23rd May

Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)

Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)

Leeds v West Brom (4pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)

Man City v Everton (4pm)

Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)

West Ham v Southampton (4pm)

Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)

When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?

The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May.

Organisers must shoe-horn the season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule by the end of the season with an end date in May to accommodate the re-scheduled Euro 2020 which has been shifted to start on 11th June 2021.

The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played.

Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?

Not yet. The season will commence behind closed doors, but it could only be a few weeks into the restart when we see fans in stands once more.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed a target date of 1st October 2020 is in place for a partial reopening of major sporting events.

Reports claim up to 30 percent of a stadium’s regular capacity could be used to ensure as many people as possible can attend without compromising safety.

A Brighton v Chelsea pre-season fixture was attended by several thousand fans in a successful trial game which could pave the way for a steady return to normality.

Premier League 2020/21 results

Saturday 12th September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle

Sunday 13th September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester

Tottenham 0-1 Everton

Monday 14th September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

Saturday 19th September

Everton 5-2 West Brom

Leeds 4-3 Fulham

Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham

Sunday 20th September

Southampton 2-5 Tottenham

Newcastle 0-3 Brighton

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool

Leicester 4-2 Burnley

Monday 21st September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-3 Man City

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.