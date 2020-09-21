What channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa tackle the first of their Premier League fixtures in 2020/21 on home soil as they welcome Sheffield United to Villa Park.

The Villans have been greatly boosted over the summer following the signings of Championship top scorer Ollie Watkins and Arsenal’s FA Cup-winning goalkeeper Emi Martinez, as well as tying down Jack Grealish with a new contract.

Boss Dean Smith – who managed Watkins at Brentford – will hope to see improvements on last season’s tepid form that saw them linger in the relegation zone for most of the campaign before a narrow escape.

Sheffield United may be feeling a little twitchy right now following a meek surrender to Wolves last weekend and midweek defeat to Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

Boss Chris Wilder has made a number of signings this summer and will hope they can bed into his system quickly to ensure his side can establish themselves in the Premier League this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on TV?

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm.

There are two Premier League games taking place on Monday night including Wolves v Man City.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Sheffield United online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United team news

Aston Villa: Long-term absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton remain sidelined, and are joined by Bjorn Engels.

Smith named a mixed side for their midweek cup clash with Burton, though several stars who did feature – including Watkins – will be good to go here.

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset is the only injury absentee for the Blades with Wilder resting a number of stars during midweek.

John Lundstram, Oli McBurnie and John Fleck were among those putting their feet up for the cup game and are all tipped to start here, while Ethan Ampadu may not be thrown into the side for his Premier League debut for the club.

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Hopes may be higher around Villa Park than at Bramall Lane right now.

Villa enjoyed a strong lockdown period of games in 2019/20, leading to their narrow survival, while Sheffield United wilted and forfeited their place in the race for European football.

Wilder may be content if his side left the Midlands with a point tonight, but Smith will hope a little injection of quality to his side could be enough to start killing games off. He will see an opportunity here.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United

