How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC
Your guide to watching the NFL 2020 season live on Sky Sports, BBC, Channel 5 and NFL Gamepass
NFL fixtures are back on our TV screens in the UK with a fresh slate of games to sit back and soak up this weekend.
Cleveland Browns recorded their first victory of the season as QB Baker Mayfield led his team to a 35-30 victory over Cincinnati Bengals in the early hours of Friday morning.
There are still four games to be shown live in their entirety this weekend on this side of the Atlantic including a Sunday Night Football showdown between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots running into the early hours of Monday.
Russell Wilson is back under centre and will hope to rack up a W in his first game against the Patriots since Cam Newton replaced Tom Brady in the QB role.
Not every game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.
We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.
How to watch NFL in the UK
Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.
NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.
NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.
BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.
NFL fixtures on TV
All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.
Week 2
More TV games to be announced
Friday 18th September
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 20th September
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings (5pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens (9:15pm) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 21st September
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5
Tuesday 22nd September
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.