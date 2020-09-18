How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL fixtures are back on our TV screens in the UK with a fresh slate of games to sit back and soak up this weekend.

Cleveland Browns recorded their first victory of the season as QB Baker Mayfield led his team to a 35-30 victory over Cincinnati Bengals in the early hours of Friday morning.

There are still four games to be shown live in their entirety this weekend on this side of the Atlantic including a Sunday Night Football showdown between Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots running into the early hours of Monday.

Russell Wilson is back under centre and will hope to rack up a W in his first game against the Patriots since Cam Newton replaced Tom Brady in the QB role.

Not every game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 2

More TV games to be announced

Friday 18th September

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Sunday 20th September

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings (5pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens (9:15pm) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 21st September

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5

Tuesday 22nd September

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV