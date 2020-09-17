What channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United get their Premier League campaign under way a week later than most of their rivals with a home clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United’s Premier League fixtures have already been congested due to them not playing on the opening weekend.

However, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will expect his men to be up to speed for the new campaign and get off to a quick start.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace are first up for United, who will have to be wary of the threat this Eagles side poses.

Palace beat Southampton last time out in the Premier League and are eyeing at least a point from this visit to Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 19th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

Man Utd v Crystal Palace team news

Man Utd: Paul Pogba will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s clash after contracting coronavirus earlier in pre-season, while Dean Henderson could get the nod in place of David De Gea.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are out injured, but Donny van de Beek could make his debut after arriving from Ajax.

Crystal Palace: Palace are still enduring an injury hangover from last season, with Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Christian Benteke and Nathan Ferguson all out.

Wilfried Zaha was rested for the EFL Cup match with Bournemouth in midweek but should return to the XI alongside new recruit Michy Batshuayi.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Palace have a genuine attacking threat in Zaha, Batshuayi and Jordan Ayew, but United should have enough to see off this Eagles side.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire should start in the centre of defence, with Bruno Fernandes and possibly Van de Beek in front of them.

Solskjaer will want the ball to move fast to his forward line and United should sting Palace on a number of occasions.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Crystal Palace

(Man Utd to win 3-1: 12/1 at Bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.