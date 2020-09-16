What live football is on TV tonight?

The 2020/21 season is already settling into a rhythm following the opening round of Premier League fixtures with domestic cup action to carry us through the midweek lull.

Carabao Cup fixtures are being played between Tuesday and Thursday this week, with some intriguing clashes taking place between Premier League sides and lower league minnows.

The big match of the evening will see English Football League new boys Salford City make the exciting trip to face Everton at Goodison Park.

The League Two side are owned by a consortium of Manchester United heroes including Phil Neville, who made a name for himself as captain of Everton towards the end of his career.

Former Toffees midfielder Darron Gibson will also return to Merseyside for the clash in the heart of Salford’s midfield.

Every Carabao Cup game in the second, third and fourth round featuring a Premier League team will be shown live online if it hasn’t already been picked up by Sky Sports.

Fans can tune into CarabaoCup.live to purchase one-off match passes for £10, with several Premier League teams in action tonight.

Games will continue to be shown across Sky Sports, BT Sport and Premier Sports platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boast another two full rounds of Premier League fixtures in 2020/21.

Wednesday 16th September

Selected key matches

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 6pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Ipswich v Fulham

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Leeds v Hull

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 7:45pm

Live coverage: CarabaoCup.live

Everton v Salford

Competition: Carabao Cup

Kick off: 8:15pm

Live coverage: Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

What games are free-to-air?

