How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

NFL burst back onto our UK TV screens at the weekend with a fresh slate of fixtures providing plenty of drama on Sunday evening and beyond.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and his Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans in the season opener last Thursday as they begin the hunt for back-to-back titles.

Tom Brady got off to a losing start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for two touchdowns and two interceptions in a mediocre personal performance.

His former team, the New England Patriots, recorded a win over Miami Dolphins despite a subdued performances from Cam Newton, while the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a high-scoring 43-34 clash.

Not every game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 2

More TV games to be announced

Friday 18th September

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals (1am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 21st September

Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV / Channel 5