What channel is Burton v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa make the short trip to face Burton in the second round of Carabao Cup fixtures live on TV in 2020/21.

Most Premier League teams have entered the competition at this stage, and many will have their eyes fixed on the prize from an early stage.

Villa reached the final of the competition last season but were defeated 2-1 at the hands of Manchester City in the showpiece game at Wembley – one of the last full-capacity events before lockdown.

Burton lost their first competitive game in six months 2-1 against Fleetwood as League One finally returned last weekend.

They head into the season without Nigel Clough at the helm after the Brewers’ favourite departed the club over the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burton v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Burton v Aston Villa on TV?

Burton v Aston Villa will take place on Tuesday 15th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burton v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Salford on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Burton v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Burton v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Burton v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burton (11/2) Draw (10/3) Aston Villa (1/2)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of 'Up to £100 in Bet Credits**', utilising the bonus code 'RT365'.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org.

Burton v Aston Villa team news

Burton: John-Joe O’Toole is the only confirmed absentee after being sent off in the season opener at the weekend.

Colin Daniel is tipped to replace him in defence with a reshuffle of the backline.

Aston Villa: No issues other than long-term absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton.

Smith could be tempted to field a strong XI given their next game isn’t until next Monday.

Our prediction: Burton v Aston Villa

Fitness is key in the early stages of the season for both teams. For that reason, Villa boss Dean Smith may be keen to give some of his first-team stars a chance to build their sharpness as opposed to resting them.

Burton are a solid League One unit, but there are fears for the club’s future on the field as cost-cutting measures led to Clough’s departure.

Villa should get the job done smoothly here.

Our prediction: Burton 1-3 Aston Villa

(Aston Villa to win 3-1: 12/1 at bet365)

18+. T&Cs apply.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.