What channel is West Brom v Harrogate on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Harrogate Town are ready to make history in the first of what they hope will be many Carabao Cup fixtures tonight.

The Yorkshire side have fought their way through the non-league system and into the Football League for the first time in their entire history.

They marked their arrival in League Two with a thumping 4-0 victory over Southend and beat Tranmere on penalties in the first round of the Carabao Cup to earn a historic tie against Premier League side West Brom.

The Baggies have entered the competition at the second round stage and will hope to juggle a successful cup run with retaining their place in the top flight in 2020/21.

It’s likely to be an action-packed battle, and the TV cameras will be there to capture it all live.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Harrogate on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Harrogate on TV?

West Brom v Harrogate will take place on Wednesday 16th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Harrogate will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Everton v Salford on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is West Brom v Harrogate on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 5:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Brom v Harrogate online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Brom v Harrogate odds

West Brom (2/7) Draw (9/2) Harrogate (10/1)

West Brom v Harrogate team news

West Brom: The Baggies may shuffle their pack from the team that lost 3-0 to Leicester on their return to the Premier League.

Hal Robson-Kanu could be given a starting berth, though Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zohore are doubts and probably won’t be risked.

Harrogate: Town have no injury concerns ahead of tonight and could name an unchanged XI for the trip to the Hawthorns.

However, veteran striker Jon Stead is pushing for a start and could be rewarded here.

Our prediction: West Brom v Harrogate

Both sides earned promotion last season, but have started their seasons in contrasting manners.

West Brom may be feeling a few early nerves of what is to come this season, though Harrogate will be feeling invincible right now.

The visitors head into this one with absolutely nothing to lose and a fearlessness that could rock West Brom, even if their Premier League experience prevails in the end.

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Harrogate

(West Brom to win 2-1: 7/1)

