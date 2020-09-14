Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream
The Tour de France 2020 is coming around after being rescheduled and we've got all the details including date and TV schedule
Elite-level cycling is back in business following the coronavirus lockdown and a fresh batch of contenders are gunning for glory in the 2020 Tour de France.
The rescheduled pinnacle of the cycling calendar may not be able to draw crowds to the streets, but plenty will be tuning in from across the globe.
Former champions – and British stars – Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are not taking part in this year’s event with Team Ineos.
Froome has spent most of the last year on the treatment table recovering from a horror crash prior to last year’s Tour, but had returned to action, albeit in a more tepid manner.
Their absence hasn’t reduced the drama on the roads, with plenty of action still to come from the twists, turns and trials of the most stunning parts of France.
Check out all the details you need to know about the Tour de France in 2020 including dates, teams, riders, the route, stages and past winners.
When does Tour de France 2020 start?
The Tour de France started on Saturday 29th August 2020, roughly two months after it was originally scheduled to take place.
It will be a full-length event, wrapping up in Paris on Sunday 20th September 2020.
How to watch Tour de France 2020 on TV and live stream
You can watch all of the live action on ITV4 with highlights shows running regularly on the night of every stage at approximately 7pm.
Exact times for live coverage will be confirmed below in the stage list.
Coverage can also be live streamed daily via ITV Hub.
Fans can also tune in to watch all of the action live on Eurosport in the UK.
Live coverage of every stage will be broadcast between the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels before a daily highlights show each evening.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial to the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but can be accessed with a 30-day free trial.
Tour de France 2020 route and TV times
Stage 16
Date: Tuesday 15th September
Start: La Tour-du-Pin
Finish: Villard-de-Lans
Distance: 164km
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 17
Date: Wednesday 16th September
Start: Grenoble
Finish: Meribel Col de la Loze
Distance: 168km
WATCH: ITV4 from 11am / Eurosport 1 from 11:10am
Stage 18
Date: Thursday 17th September
Start: Meribel
Finish: La Roche-Sur-Foron
WATCH: ITV4 from 1pm / Eurosport 1 from 11am
Stage 19
Date: Friday 18th September
Start: Bourg-en-Bresse
Finish: Champagnole
Distance: 160km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12:25pm
Stage 20
Date: Saturday 19th September
Start: Lure
Finish: La Planche des Belles Filles
Distance: 36km
WATCH: ITV4 from 2pm / Eurosport 1 from 12pm
Stage 21
Date: Sunday 20th September
Start: Mantes-La-Jolie
Finish: Paris
Distance: 122km
WATCH: ITV4 from 3:45pm / Eurosport 1 from 11:20am
Tour de France 2020 results
Stage 1 – Winner: Alexander Kristoff
Date: Saturday 29th August
Start: Nice Moyen Pays
Finish: Nice
Distance: 156km
Stage 2 – Winner: Julian Alaphilippe
Date: Sunday 30th August
Start: Nice Haut Pays
Finish: Nice
Distance: 187km
Stage 3 – Winner: Caleb Ewan
Date: Monday 31st August
Start: Nice
Finish: Sisteron
Distance: 198km
Stage 4 – Winner: Primoz Roglic
Date: Tuesday 1st September
Start: Sisteron
Finish: Orcieres-Merlette
Distance: 157km
Stage 5 – Winner: Wout Van Aert
Date: Wednesday 2nd September
Start: Gap
Finish: Privas
Distance: 183km
Stage 6 – Winner: Alexey Lutsenko
Date: Thursday 3rd September
Start: Le Teil
Finish: Mont Aigoual
Distance: 191km
Stage 7 – Winner: Wout Van Aert
Date: Friday 4th September
Start: Millau
Finish: Lavaur
Distance: 168km
Stage 8 – Winner: Nans Peters
Date: Saturday 5th September
Start: Cazeres-Sur-Garonne
Finish: Loudenvielle
Distance: 140km
Stage 9 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar
Date: Sunday 6th September
Start: Pau
Finish: Laruns
Distance: 154km
Stage 10 – Winner: Sam Bennett
Date: Tuesday 8th September
Start: Ile d’Oleron
Finish: Ile de re Saint-Martin
Distance: 170km
Stage 11 – Winner: Caleb Ewan
Date: Wednesday 9th September
Start: Catelaillon-Plage
Finish: Potiers
Distance: 167km
Stage 12 – Winner: Marc Hirschi
Date: Thursday 10th September
Start: Chauvigny
Finish: Sarran Correze
Distance: 218km
Stage 13 – Winner: Daniel Felipe Martinez
Date: Friday 11th September
Start: Chatel-Guyon
Finish: Puy Mary
Distance: 191km
Stage 14 – Winner: Soren Kragh Andersen
Date: Saturday 12th September
Start: Clermont-Ferrand
Finish: Lyon
Distance: 197km
Stage 15 – Winner: Tadej Pogacar
Date: Sunday 13th September
Start: Lyon
Finish: Grand Colombier
Distance: 175km
Tour de France teams and riders
The provisional start list for the Tour de France 2020:
Ineos Grenadiers
- Egan Bernal
- Andrey Amador
- Richard Carapaz
- Jonathan Castroviejo
- Michal Kwiatkowski
- Luke Rowe
- Pavel Sivakov
- Dylan Van Baarle
Team Jumbo – Visma
- Primož Roglic
- George Bennett
- Amund Grøndahl Jansen
- Tom Dumoulin
- Robert Gesink
- Sepp Kuss
- Tony Martin
- Wout Van Aert
Bora – Hansgrohe
- Peter Sagan
- Emanuel Buchmann
- Felix Grossschartner
- Lennard Kämna
- Gregor Mühlberger
- Daniel Oss
- Lukas Pöstlberger
- Maximilian Schachmann
Agr La Mondiale
- Romain Bardet
- Mikael Cherel
- Benoit Cosnefroy
- Pierre Latour
- Oliver Naesen
- Nans Peters
- Clément Venturini
- Alexis Vuillermoz
Deceuninck – Quick – Step
- Julian Alaphilippe
- Kasper Asgreen
- Sam Bennett
- Rémi Cavagna
- Tim Declercq
- Dries Devenyns
- Bob Jungels
- Michael Mørkøv
Groupama – FDJ
- Thibaut Pinot
- William Bonnet
- David Gaudu
- Stefan Küng
- Matthieu Ladagnous
- Valentin Madouas
- Rudy Molard
- Sébastien Reichenbach
Bahrain – McLaren
- Mikel Landa
- Pello Bilbao
- Damiano Caruso
- Sonny Colbrelli
- Marco Haller
- Matej Mohoric
- Wouter Poels
- Rafael Valls Ferri
EF Pro Cycling
- Rigoberto Uran
- Alberto Bettiol
- Hugh John Carthy
- Sergio Andres Higuita
- Jens Keukeleire
- Daniel Felipe Martinez
- Neilson Powless
- Tejay Van Garderen
Team Arkea – Samsic
- Nairo Quintana
- Winner Anacona
- Warren Barguil
- Kévin Ledanois
- Dayer Quintana
- Diego Rosa
- Clément Russo
- Connor Swift
Movistar Team
- Alejandro Valverde
- Dario Cataldo
- Imanol Erviti
- Enric Mas
- Nelson Oliveira
- José Rojas
- Marc Soler
- Carlos Verona
Trek – Segafredo
- Richie Porte
- Niklas Eg
- Kenny Elissonde
- Bauke Mollema
- Mads Pedersen
- Toms Skujins
- Jasper Stuyven
- Edward Theuns
CCC Team
- Greg Van Avermaet
- Alessandro De Marchi
- Simon Geschke
- Jan Hirt
- Jonas Koch
- Michael Schär
- Matteo Trentin
- Ilnur Zakarin
Cofidis
- Guillaume Martin
- Simone Consonni
- Nicolas Edet
- Jesus Herrada
- Christophe Laporte
- Anthony Perez
- Pierre Luc Perichon
- Elia Viviani
UAE Team Emirates
- Tadej Pogacar
- Fabio Aru
- David De La Cruz
- Davide Formolo
- Alexander Kristoff
- Vegard Stake Laengen
- Marco Marcato
- Jan Polanc
Astana Pro Team
- Miguel Angel Lopez
- Omar Fraile
- Hugo Houle
- Gorka Izaguirre Insausti
- Ion Izaguirre Insausti
- Alexey Lutsenko
- Luis León Sanchez
- Harold Tejada
Lotto Soudal
- Caleb Ewan
- Steff Cras
- Jasper De Buyst
- Thomas De Gendt
- John Degenkolb
- Frederik Frison
- Philippe Gilbert
- Roger Kluge
Mitchelton – Scott
- Adam Yates
- Jack Bauer
- Samuel Bewley
- Esteban Chaves
- Daryl Impey
- Christopher Juul Jensen
- Luka Mezgec
- Mikel Nieve
Israel Start-Up Nation
- Daniel Martin
- André Greipel
- Ben Hermans
- Hugo Hofstetter
- Krists Neilands
- Guy Niv
- Nils Politt
- Tom Van Asbroeck
Total Direct Energie
- Niccolò Bonifazio
- Mathieu Burgaudeau
- Lilian Calmejane
- Jérôme Cousin
- Fabien Grellier
- Romain Sicard
- Geoffrey Soupe
- Anthony Turgis
NTT Pro Cycling Team
- Giacomo Nizzolo
- Edvald Boasson Hagen
- Ryan Gibbons
- Michael Gogl
- Michael Hundahl Valgren
- Roman Kreuziger
- Domenico Pozzovivo
- Maximilian Walscheid
Team Sunweb
- Tiesj Benoot
- Nikias Arndt
- Cees Bol
- Marc Hirschi
- Søren Kragh Andersen
- Joris Nieuwenhuis
- Casper Phillip Pedersen
- Nicolas Roche
B&B Hotels – Vital Concept P / B KTM
- Bryan Coquard
- Cyril Barthe
- Maxime Chevalier
- Jens Debusschere
- Cyril Gautier
- Quentin Pacher
- Kévin Reza
- Pierre Rolland
Who won the Tour de France 2019?
Egan Bernal ended a run of British dominance in the Tour de France last year.
Froome and Thomas combined to sweep up the last four years of TDF titles for Team Sky before a name change to Team Ineos.
Colombian star Bernal rode to victory for Ineos despite not winning any individual stages and only leading twice.
The 23-year-old was rewarded for his consistency throughout all the stages as he was crowned in Paris.
Tour de France past winners
2010: Andy Schleck
2011: Cadel Evans
2012: Bradley Wiggins
2013: Chris Froome
2014: Vincenzo Nibali
2015: Chris Froome
2016: Chris Froome
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Geraint Thomas
2019: Egan Bernal
