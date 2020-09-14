What channel is Sheffield United v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United and Wolves will hope to continue their upward trajectories once the Premier League fixtures start in earnest this weekend.

The Blades enjoyed a scintillating return to the top flight last season, and recorded a very respectable ninth-place finish.

However, it could have been so much better with the Blades challenging for the top five at the start of lockdown.

Wolves landed in seventh with an impressive deep run into the Europa League knockout rounds alongside their Premier League campaign.

Nun Espirito Santo’s men don’t have the distraction of Europe this time around after Arsenal pinched their Europa League spot by winning the FA Cup, meaning they can turn full attention to the league and domestic cups.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Wolves on TV?

Sheffield United v Wolves will take place on Monday 14th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Wolves will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Tottenham v Everton on Sunday 13th September 2020.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Wolves online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Wolves team news

Sheffield United: Ethan Ampadu may not be rushed into the starting XI from the off, but expect to see him feature regularly since his loan from Chelsea.

Former Derby full-backs Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle may also need to wait for their chance to shine, while David McGoldrick, Sander Berge and Lys Mousset are all fitness doubts.

Wolves: Jonny remains a long-term absentee, while Matt Doherty left the club for Tottenham, forcing the club to reshuffle their full-back ranks.

Oskar Buur may be handed a start at the back, while Ruben Vinagre could stand in for a week or two at left-back while new signing Marcal gets up to speed.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Wolves

Both sides harbour ‘top-half and then some’ ambitions, with Wolves perhaps eyeing up a Leicester-esque shot at being dark horses for Champions League places.

Neither team will boast major new signings in this one, though both have substantially enhanced their squads with an eye on younger talent coming through.

This could be a good sparring session between two teams who loved a draw last season, and neither will be disappointed to come away with a point.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Wolves

