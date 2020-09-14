What channel is Everton v Salford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Salford’s first ever gambit in the League Cup is among the list of Carabao Cup fixtures to be played this week.

The League Two new boys – funded by Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and the Class of ’92 – have enjoyed a scintillating run through the non-league divisions.

Now they will now go head-to-head with Premier League opponents in the Carabao Cup.

Everton will be wary of the threat their visitors pose, but will be buoyed by an opening day victory of their own over Tottenham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got off the mark with the winner, and will hope to build a head of steam early in the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Salford on TV and online.

When is Everton v Salford on TV?

Everton v Salford will take place on Wednesday 16th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Salford will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including West Brom v Harrogate on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is Everton v Salford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Salford online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Everton v Salford odds

bet365 odds: Everton (1/7) Draw (7/1) Salford (20/1)*

Everton v Salford team news

Everton: There are no major injury concerns barring the regular long-term absentees.

Anthony Gordon, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny could receive game time.

Salford: There are no injury worries for Salford, meaning they will be able to field their strongest possible XI.

Former Everton midfielder Darron Gibson is expected to start for Salford.

Our prediction: Everton v Salford

Everton suddenly find themselves with a deep squad – particularly in midfield – following the acquisitions of Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

This is a perfect chance for the new boys to gel in the early stages as well as build their fitness.

The likes of Moise Kean will hope to make the most of every chance, and the Toffees should be able to come through this one unscathed.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Salford

(Everton to win 2-0: 5/1 at bet365)

