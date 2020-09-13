What time is the Tuscan Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race times

The F1 2020 calendar has reached the halfway point with a second stop in Italy, albeit in an unfamiliar setting for drivers and teams alike.

The Mugello Circuit – owned by Ferrari and used as a testing site – has never been used for an F1 Grand Prix before.

This is the Italian team’s 1000th Grand Prix and they will rock a slick new burgundy livery for the weekend to honour the occasion.

Unfortunately for them, a new coat won’t be enough to paint over the cracks that have developed – and continue to develop – in 2020.

On a happier note, Alphatauri star Pierre Gasly will be determined to put in another spectacular performance following his maiden victory during a wild Italian Grand Prix last week.

He narrowly defeated McLaren ace Carlos Sainz as the whole pack was shuffled following a safety car, red flag and a major Lewis Hamilton penalty.

Ferrari’s season continues to plumb new depths, though the midfield battle is heating up beautifully behind Mercedes in the F1 constructor standings this year.

Hamilton continues to streak ahead in the F1 driver standings with Mercedes looking untouchable at the top, though Valtteri Bottas will continue to hope he can close the gap.

Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen was doing everything he could to keep the heat on at the top, but a disappointing retirement at Monza marked a poor weekend for the team.

Check out our guide to the Tuscan Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Tuscan Grand Prix?

The Tuscan Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 13th September 2020 and will be the ninth race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) on Sunday, a day after drivers battle it out in qualifying. There are also three practice sessions taking place on Friday and Saturday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Tuscan Grand Prix on?

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season regardless of how long the 2020 calendar runs for.

How to live stream the Tuscan Grand Prix online

What time is Tuscan Grand Prix practice?

Friday 11th September (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 12th September (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

What time is Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 12th September (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

What time is Tuscan Grand Prix?

Sunday 13th September (from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

