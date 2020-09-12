What channel is West Ham v Newcastle on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham kick off the new Premier League campaign with a tricky home clash against Newcastle.

Advertisement

The Hammers will be looking to stay well clear of the relegation zone this term and hopes are high heading into the season.

Newcastle have been handed some tough Premier League fixtures to start the new term but will also be looking to avoid a scrap at the bottom come May.

Boss Steve Bruce has made a host of summer singings, including Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser from Bournemouth.

As for West Ham, they are likely to have a similar feel to the XI that ended the previous campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Newcastle on TV?

West Ham v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 12th September 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Leeds, which takes place before this match at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is West Ham v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream West Ham v Newcastle online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Ham v Newcastle team news

West Ham: Tomas Soucek is a doubt for the game after coming into contact with a member of the Czech Republic national team who was positively diagnosed with COVID-19.

Declan Rice should start in central midfield alongside Mark Noble, while Manuel Lanzini is a doubt due to a thigh injury.

Newcastle: Jamal Lewis could immediately come into the defence after signing from Norwich in midweek.

Bruce has plenty of injuries in his squad hanging over from last term, so don’t be surprised if both Wilson and Fraser start here.

Our prediction: West Ham v Newcastle

West Ham may have a near-fit squad for this clash but Newcastle have been far more active in the transfer market.

And Bruce’s men will be confident heading to east London, especially considering they won a 3-2 thriller the last time they visited.

Striker Wilson is tipped to lead the line and he could make the difference on his debut.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-1 Newcastle

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.