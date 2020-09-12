US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Friday 11th September

It’s the big one for the female tennis players of the US Open 2020, with the women’s singles final kicking off today as Naomi Osaka takes on Victoria Azarenka at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

Both will be vying for their third Grand Slam victory, with Osaka narrowly picked by some pundits as the favourite but very little to separate the two contenders overall.

Also on the US Open 2020 schedule today the wheelchair doubles and quads events continue, with the men’s doubles final set to pit Brits Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid against France’s Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

Meanwhile, the women’s wheelchair singles title will be decided in a match between Diede de Groot and Yui Kamiji, while Dylan Alcott and Andy Lapthorne take on Sam Schroder and David Wagner for the Wheelchair Quad Doubles final.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Saturday 12th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Saturday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL A. Hewett (GBR) [1]/ G. Reid (GBR) [1] vs. S. Houdet (FRA) [2]/ N. Peifer (FRA) [2]

After 9pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – FINAL N. Osaka (JPN) [4] vs. V. Azarenka (BLR)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

After 5pm

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN S. Schroder (NED) vs. A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – FINAL D. De Groot (NED) [1] vs. Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]

WHEELCHAIR QUAD DOUBLES – FINAL D. Alcott (AUS)/ A. Lapthorne (GBR) vs. S. Schroder (NED)/ D. Wagner (USA)

COURT 11

After 5pm

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Alcott (AUS) [1] vs. D. Wagner (USA)

