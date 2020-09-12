Accessibility Links

How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open 2020 will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the information you need to know including times, dates and daily schedules

US Open

The US Open has approached finals weekend with a host of stars gunning to reach the showpiece match in the men’s and women’s events – and today, it’ll be Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka going toe-to-toe for the Women’s Singles prize, after the unseeded Azarenka previously surprised many by seeing off Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

Azarenka had been laying down markers prior to the clash as she crushed Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals (6-1 6-0) with the Belarusian keen to make an impact at the top once again.

On the men’s side of the US Open schedule, we have a final to savour this Sunday as Dominic Thiem (having defeated Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final) takes on Alexander Zverev.

Zverev defeated Pablo Carreno Busta – Novak Djokovic’s opponent who received a bye after the Serbian star was defaulted – in his own semi-final on Friday.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

Read more – US Open 2020 predictions: Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski chat exclusively to RadioTimes.com

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the first two matches on the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL
A. Hewett (GBR) [1]/G. Reid (GBR) [1] vs. S. Houdet (FRA) [2]/N. Peifer (FRA) [2]

After 9pm

WOMEN’S SINGLES – FINAL
N. Osaka (JPN) [4] vs. V. Azarenka (BLR)
How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the US Open action exclusively live on Amazon Prime Video. New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.

Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.

