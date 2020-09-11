US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Friday 11th September

The last four men take centre-stage at the US Open 2020 with the two biggest match-ups of the tournament so far to go ahead back-to-back this evening.

No.2 seed Dominic Thiem is the new favourite to be crowned king of Flushing Meadows after Novak Djokovic defaulted from the tournament last weekend.

However, he faces his most stern challenge yet in the form of No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev, who was tipped to make an impact in the US Open prior to the tournament.

Also on the US Open 2020 schedule today, Alexander Zverev will take on Pablo Carreno Busta. It’s the furthest either player has ever gone in a Grand Slam, and one of them will be playing in the US Open final this Sunday.

There’s also plenty of action in the doubles with the women’s final today, plus wheelchair singles event throughout the evening as the tournament reaches the semi-finals

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Friday 11th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Friday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL

N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3] v L. Siegemund (GER)/V. Zvonareva (RUS)

After 9pm

MEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20] v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

After 10:30pm

MEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

D. Medvedev (RUS) [3] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

After 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Hewett (GBR) v G. Fernandez (ARG) [2]

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Bernal (COL) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Hewett (GBR) [1]/G. Reid (GBR) [1] v G. Fernandez (ARG)/S. Kunieda (JPN)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

A. Bernal (COL)/D. Mathewson (USA) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]/J. Whiley (GBR) [2]

COURT 11

After 5pm

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

D. De Groot (NED) [1] v M. Buis (NED)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Alcott (AUS) [1] v A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]

COURT 12

After 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] v J. Gerard (BEL)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Wagner (USA) v S. Schroder (NED)

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

J. Gerard (BEL)/C. Ratzlaff (USA) v S. Houdet (FRA) [2]/N. Peifer (FRA) [2]

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S DOUBLES – SEMI-FINALS

M. Buis (NED) [1]/D. De Groot (NED) [1] v M. Ohtani (JPN)/L. Shuker (GBR)

