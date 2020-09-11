How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open has approached finals weekend with a host of stars gunning to reach the showpiece match in the men’s and women’s events.

A big shock arrived on Thursday in the shape of a Serena Williams exit to unseeded Victoria Azarenka. The US star was hoping to make the most of a depleted field at Flushing Meadows, but Azarenka edged to a 1-6 6-3 6-3 victory over her esteemed opponent.

Azarenka had been laying down markers prior to the clash as she crushed Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals (6-1 6-0) with the Belarusian keen to make an impact at the top once again.

On the men’s side of the US Open schedule, we have a pair of semi-finals to savour this evening with Dominic Thiem v Daniil Medvedev promising to provide fireworks.

Alexander Zverev also remains in the hunt, while Pablo Carreno Busta – Novak Djokovic’s opponent who received a bye after the Serbian star was defaulted – has made the most of his big opportunity to progress.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the first two matches on the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 5pm

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL

N. Melichar (USA) [3]/Y. Xu (CHN) [3] v L. Siegemund (GER)/V. Zvonareva (RUS)

After 9pm

MEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

P. Carreno Busta (ESP) [20] v A. Zverev (GER) [5]

After 10:30pm

MEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

D. Medvedev (RUS) [3] v D. Thiem (AUT) [2]

