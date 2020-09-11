How to watch NFL in the UK | TV fixtures on Sky Sports, Channel 5 and BBC

It won’t look quite the same, but the NFL is back in business with a fresh stack of fixtures live on UK TV screens this weekend.

Advertisement

Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the season in fine style against the Houston Texans in the first Thursday Night Football game of the campaign.

The remaining 30 NFL teams are gearing up for another long slog in 2020 with each team to sink their teeth into the action this weekend.

Not every game will be shown live in the UK via standard broadcasters, but there will be more options than ever before following the announcement of NFL on Channel 5.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the upcoming fixtures on TV in the UK including BST start times and broadcast details.

We’ve got a handy guide showing you how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with an NFL Gamepass.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show live coverage of games on their dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV boast a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcast live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

Channel 5 will broadcast the live Monday Night Football game each week in a major boost for fans wanting to watch free-to-air NFL games.

BBC will only be showing the Super Bowl live this season due to a lack of international games, but the ever-popular trio of Mark Chapman, Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora will be back with an extended Saturday night slot for The NFL Show.

NFL fixtures on TV

All UK time. Doesn’t include fixtures on NFL Gamepass.

Week 1

Sunday 13th September

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins (5pm) Sky Sports NFL / NOW TV

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 14th September

LA Rams v Dallas Cowboys (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 15th September

New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers (00:01am) Channel 5 / Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV

Advertisement

Denver Broncos v Tennessee Titans (3:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / NOW TV