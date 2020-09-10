US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Thursday 10th September
The US Open 2020 is in full swing and we've got you covered with the full schedule to help you pick out the top matches to soak up.
We’re down to the final four in the women’s half of the US Open 2020 but both semi-final match-ups have plenty of potential to wow the crowds watching at home.
First up, rising star Jennifer Brady has seized the opportunity to make progress through the pack following numerous drop-outs prior to the tournament.
She faces her toughest test yet: a showdown with No.4 seed and former US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
In the other semi-final, No.3 seed Serena Williams will battle unseeded Victoria Azarenka – who has only dropped one set in five matches to this point.
There’s also plenty of action in the wheelchair singles event throughout the evening as the tournament reaches the quarter-finals.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Thursday 10th September’s play.
US Open 2020 schedule – Thursday’s Order of Play
Selected main courts. All UK time.
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM
From 8pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL
M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA) v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]
From midnight
WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS
J. Brady (USA) [28] v N. Osaka (JPN) [4]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS
S. Williams (USA) [3] v V. Azarenka (BLR)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM
From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] v N. Peifer (FRA)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
M. Ohtani (JPN) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
D. De Groot (NED) [1] v J. Whiley (GBR)
WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN
D. Alcott (AUS) [1] v S. Schroder (NED)
COURT 11
From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
S. Houdet (FRA) v G. Fernandez (ARG) [2]
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
C. Ratzlaff (USA) v J. Gerard (BEL)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Bernal (COL) v L. Shuker (GBR)
COURT 12
From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Hewett (GBR) v G. Reid (GBR)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
M. Buis (NED) v D. Mathewson (USA)
WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN
D. Wagner (USA) v A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]
