US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Thursday 10th September

We’re down to the final four in the women’s half of the US Open 2020 but both semi-final match-ups have plenty of potential to wow the crowds watching at home.

Advertisement

First up, rising star Jennifer Brady has seized the opportunity to make progress through the pack following numerous drop-outs prior to the tournament.

She faces her toughest test yet: a showdown with No.4 seed and former US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

In the other semi-final, No.3 seed Serena Williams will battle unseeded Victoria Azarenka – who has only dropped one set in five matches to this point.

There’s also plenty of action in the wheelchair singles event throughout the evening as the tournament reaches the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Thursday 10th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Thursday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 8pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL

M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA) v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

J. Brady (USA) [28] v N. Osaka (JPN) [4]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

S. Williams (USA) [3] v V. Azarenka (BLR)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] v N. Peifer (FRA)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

M. Ohtani (JPN) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

D. De Groot (NED) [1] v J. Whiley (GBR)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Alcott (AUS) [1] v S. Schroder (NED)

COURT 11

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

S. Houdet (FRA) v G. Fernandez (ARG) [2]

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

C. Ratzlaff (USA) v J. Gerard (BEL)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Bernal (COL) v L. Shuker (GBR)

COURT 12

From 5pm

WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

A. Hewett (GBR) v G. Reid (GBR)

WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS

M. Buis (NED) v D. Mathewson (USA)

WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN

D. Wagner (USA) v A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]

Advertisement

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.