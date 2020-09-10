Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Thursday 10th September

US Open 2020 schedule – Order of Play Thursday 10th September

The US Open 2020 is in full swing and we've got you covered with the full schedule to help you pick out the top matches to soak up.

US Open 2020 schedule

We’re down to the final four in the women’s half of the US Open 2020 but both semi-final match-ups have plenty of potential to wow the crowds watching at home.

Advertisement

First up, rising star Jennifer Brady has seized the opportunity to make progress through the pack following numerous drop-outs prior to the tournament.

She faces her toughest test yet: a showdown with No.4 seed and former US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

In the other semi-final, No.3 seed Serena Williams will battle unseeded Victoria Azarenka – who has only dropped one set in five matches to this point.

There’s also plenty of action in the wheelchair singles event throughout the evening as the tournament reaches the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full US Open 2020 schedule ahead of Thursday 10th September’s play.

US Open 2020 schedule – Thursday’s Order of Play

Selected main courts. All UK time.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 8pm
MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL
M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA) v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]

From midnight
WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS
J. Brady (USA) [28] v N. Osaka (JPN) [4]
WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS
S. Williams (USA) [3] v V. Azarenka (BLR)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
S. Kunieda (JPN) [1] v N. Peifer (FRA)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
M. Ohtani (JPN) v Y. Kamiji (JPN) [2]
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
D. De Groot (NED) [1] v J. Whiley (GBR)
WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN
D. Alcott (AUS) [1] v S. Schroder (NED)

COURT 11

From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
S. Houdet (FRA) v G. Fernandez (ARG) [2]
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
C. Ratzlaff (USA) v J. Gerard (BEL)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Bernal (COL) v L. Shuker (GBR)

COURT 12

From 5pm
WHEELCHAIR MEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
A. Hewett (GBR) v G. Reid (GBR)
WHEELCHAIR WOMEN’S SINGLES – QUARTER-FINALS
M. Buis (NED) v D. Mathewson (USA)
WHEELCHAIR QUAD SINGLES – ROUND ROBIN
D. Wagner (USA) v A. Lapthorne (GBR) [2]

Advertisement

Check out our how to watch the US Open 2020 guide for further details.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Lewis Hamilton

F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

Tour de France

Tour de France 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

F1

F1 constructor standings 2020 – points table and results

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Behind-the-scenes documentary series covering the 2018 season of the world’s biggest racing competition

F1 2020 calendar | How to watch races on TV and full Grand Prix schedule