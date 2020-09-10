How to watch US Open tennis – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times

The US Open is down to the final few matches as the women’s semi-final clashes prepare to go ahead today.

No.3 seed Serena Williams and No.4 seed Naomi Osaka have been kept apart on either side of the draw, and will both harbour hopes of facing each other in a rematch of the 2018 final – during which Osaka triumphed.

However, Victoria Azarenka’s crushing 6-1 6-0 victory over Elise Mertens yesterday should serve as a warning sign for Williams, with the Belarusian keen to make an impact at the top once again.

On the men’s side, there’s no fresh action in the US Open schedule today, but Dominic Thiem booked his place in the semi-finals with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 thrashing of No.21 seed Alex de Minaur.

Thiem is arguably the favourite to win the tournament but will go up against No.2 seed Daniil Medvedev in the showpiece match of the tournament so far in the semi-finals.

You can watch the whole tournament live, and we’re on hand to help you do exactly that.

When is the US Open 2020?

The tournament started on Monday 31st August 2020 and runs until Sunday 13th September 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 held?

The tournament is held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA.

US Open schedule

All UK time.

We’ve listed the order of play for the first two matches on the main court below. For a comprehensive look at every match on today, check out our regularly updated US Open 2020 schedule.

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 8pm

MEN’S DOUBLES – FINAL

M. Pavic (CRO)/B. Soares (BRA) v W. Koolhof (NED) [8]/N. Mektic (CRO) [8]

From midnight

WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

J. Brady (USA) [28] v N. Osaka (JPN) [4]

WOMEN’S SINGLES – SEMI-FINALS

S. Williams (USA) [3] v V. Azarenka (BLR)

How to watch and live stream US Open in the UK