What channel is Fulham v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal get their 2020/2021 season underway in London with a trip to newly-promoted Fulham in Saturday’s early kick off.

The Gunners have enjoyed a stellar summer, where they won the FA Cup and Community Shield at Wembley.

Their Premier League fixtures begin at Craven Cottage, while clashes are scheduled against West Ham and Liverpool before September is out.

Fulham, meanwhile, are back in the Premier League after winning the playoff final against Brentford last month.

Manager Scott Parker has had a short time to get his men ready for the new top-flight campaign and faces the league’s most in-form team here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Arsenal on TV?

Fulham v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 12th September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Leeds, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Fulham v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Fulham v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Arsenal team news

Fulham: Antonee Robinson could make his debut for Fulham after signing from Wigan over the summer.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will likely start up front, with Parker having plenty of options in midfield.

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta has four men ruled out for this game, with Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari all injured.

However, new additions Willian and Gabriel could get a run out here. Mesut Ozil is unlikely to be included.

Our prediction: Fulham v Arsenal

Fulham have not exactly attacked the transfer window this summer but their team togetherness in the early rounds of the season could more than make up for that.

Arsenal boss Arteta will hope to continue their strong summer form and come out the blocks fast here.

We can expect Arsenal to seek an opener from the off. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in top form, it’s hard to see how Fulham keep him at bay.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-2 Arsenal

